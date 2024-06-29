Maharashtra: 35-year-old man dies after wall and roof of room collapses in Thane

The Narpoli Police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death

A 35-year-old man reportedly died after a wall and roof of a room in a chawl collapsed at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said, reported the PTI.

The incident occurred on Friday following heavy rains, the police said.

"The victim, identified as Vimal Vishesar Sah, lived in the room at Narpoli in Bhiwandi. He hailed from from Sitamarhi in Bihar. Around 12 noon, the wall and roof of the room collapsed on him. He was buried beneath the debris. He was pulled out and rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead," an official said, according to the PTI.

The Narpoli Police sent the body to a government hospital for post-mortem and registered a case of accidental death.

Man injured as Railway safety wall collapses near station

Meanwhile, in an another incident, a portion of a railway safety wall collapsed near a platform at Thane station on Friday morning amid rain, reportedly injuring a 62-year-old man, civic officials said.

The 60-by-20-foot wall collapsed near Platform No. 2 at the busy train station on the Central Railway route.

As per the PTI report, the wall collapsed at around 11.45 a.m., said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC).

The wall fell on a pedestrian who was passing by on an adjacent road, injuring him, he said.

The injured, identified as Narendra Koli (62), was rushed to the Kalwa Civic Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment, said Tadvi, reported PTI.

According to the news agency report, Thane Fire Brigade and Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) personnel later cleared the debris, he said.

A part of gallery in Thane chawl collapses

Earlier, a civic official said two people were injured after some portion of a gallery of a two-storey Thane chawl collapsed on them in Thane city, Maharashtra, on Thursday, reported news agency PTI.

The incident occurred at Dyaneshwar Nagar in Wagle Estate around 1 a.m., chief of the Regional Disaster Management Cell (RDMC) of the Thane Municipal Corporation, Yasin Tadvi, told PTI.

"Two persons, identified as Vijay Dhoke (27) and Aniket Kamble (24) were under the gallery when its portion collapsed. They were injured in the mishap and rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment," he told PTI.

After being alerted, personnel of the local fire brigade and RDMC team members rushed to the spot and cleared the debris, Tadvi told PTI.

(with PTI inputs)