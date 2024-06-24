Breaking News
Thane teen ends life after father asks her not to download messaging app on phone

Updated on: 24 June,2024 02:16 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

The police said that the incident took place on Friday night at Nilje in Dombivli area

Thane teen ends life after father asks her not to download messaging app on phone

The police on Monday said that a 16-year-old girl allegedly committed suicide in Maharashtra's Thane district after her father asked her not to download a messaging app on her mobile phone, reported news agency PTI.


The police said that the incident took place on Friday night at Nilje in Dombivli area, reported PTI.


The Thane teen had downloaded the Snapchat application on her mobile phone. Her father asked her not to do so, which angered her, an official from Manpada police station told PTI.


The Thane teen allegedly hanged herself from the ceiling of a bedroom in her house on Friday night, he said, adding the family found her dead the next day, reported PTI.

After being alerted, the police sent the body for postmortem and registered a case of accidental death, the official said.

In another case, a 70-year-old woman was crushed to death after a tree fell on her at Virar in Maharashtra's Palghar district, but her body remained unnoticed under the tree and was recovered after locals complained of foul smell, officials said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The incident of tree collapse occurred on June 19, they said.

"The victim, Manjula Jha, stepped out of home to visit a temple around 6.30 am, but a large tree fell on her on the way. After she failed to return home till late night, her family launched a frantic search to no avail. Her son then lodged a missing person's report at the Arnala police station," district disaster management cell chief Vivekanand Kadam said, reported PTI.

Two days later, the residents complained of a foul smell emanating from near the collapsed tree. After that, a local rescue team and that of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) started removing the tree from the spot, when they found a partially decomposed body of the elderly woman trapped under it, he said, reported PTI.

The deceased woman was later identified by her son and her body was sent for a post-mortem procedure to a government hospital, the official said, adding that a case of accidental death was registered.

(With inputs from PTI)

