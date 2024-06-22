Thane: Five-year-old boy drowns in water-filled pit dug for biogas plant

As per an official, the incident happened on Friday at Jijamata Udayan in Pendkar Pada when he was playing with other children.

A 5-year-old boy died after falling into a water-filled pit in Mira Bhayander area of Maharashtr's Thane district, reported PTI citing a police official on Saturday.

As per an official, the incident happened on Friday at Jijamata Udayan in Pendkar Pada when he was playing with other children.

"They got access to the pit through a broken wall of the park. He drowned sometime later. The pit was dug by a contractor who was given the work of erecting a biogas plant there. The parents took the body only after a police case was registered," the official said.

As per the PTI report, no one has been arrested in the case registered under Indian Penal Code section 304A, the Kashimira police station official added.

Thane: Ceiling plaster collapse in city injures man, two children

A dad and his two young children were hurt early Sunday morning when the ceiling plaster in his Thane flat collapsed, according to city officials. The incident took place around 3:30 a.m. in a flat in a four-story building on Mithbunder Road in Kopri. Yasin Tadvi, the head of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management unit, revealed that the building, which is 30-35 years old, has been classed as 'hazardous'.

According to a PTI report, the building, which has 20 flats and 65 tenants, is currently managed by a co-operative administration. Tadvi said at least ten flats have noticeable flaws in the plaster and columns. Upon receiving the notice, local firefighters and regional disaster management cell members rushed to the location to clear the debris, the report added.

The injured, Pradeep Mohite (46) and his children, Yash Mohite (16) and Nidhi Mohite (12), were transferred to Thane Civil Hospital for treatment, Tadvi told PTI.

According to civic records, the structure was rated as unsafe in the C-3 category, suggesting that it required minimal repairs. The management had been given a warning to undertake a structural audit and make the necessary repairs, which had not been completed. Civic officials will now decide on the building’s future based on its current condition, Tadvi further told the news agency.

Meanwhile, in another incident of wall collapse in neighbouring Mumbai, two women lost their lives. On Friday night, a section of a wall collapsed in the Antop Hill slum, killing the two ladies.

According to BMC's disaster management section, the event occurred at about 9.30 pm in Panja Galli, Vijay Nagar. A chunk of a wall on the second and third floors fell, leaving some portions hanging perilously.

Following a call, fire bridge personnel arrived at the scene and removed the hanging section. The two women were taken to the civic-run LTMG Sion hospital, where they were pronounced dead. The women have been identified as Shobhadevi Mourya (45) and Zakirunissa Shaikh (50).