The three men, in the age group of 26 to 35, threatened to commit the offence again if she informed about it to anyone, an official said

The Palghar Police in Maharashtra have arrested three men for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman in Palghar district after promising to get her a job, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, one of the accused called the woman to his house in Nalasopara area on September 2 under the pretext of getting her a job and raped her, the official from Achole police station said.

He then sent her to the house of two other men in the area where they also raped her, he said.

The woman approached the police on Sunday following which a case was registered against the three accused on Monday under sections 64 (rape), 70(1) (gangrape), and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and they were arrested, the official said, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Thane Police have registered a case against three men for allegedly molesting and beating up a 21-year-old woman during Ganesh festival in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said, reported the PTI.

The incident took place on Sunday night near a hospital in Diva area, he said.

The accused misbehaved with the woman while participating in an idol immersion procession. When she confronted them, they abused her and went away, the official said, as per the PTI.

At around 1 am on Monday, the three accused approached the woman again near her relative's residence in Diva where they allegedly beat her up, he said.

The victim's gold 'mangalsutra' (sacred necklace worn by married women) went missing in the altercation, the PTI reported.

A case has been registered against the three accused under various Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita sections, including 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 115(2) ( voluntarily causing hurt), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 351(2) (criminal intimidation) and 324 (mischief), the police said.

Efforts were on to nab the accused, they said.

(with PTI inputs)