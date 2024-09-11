The 10-day Ganeshotsav festival began in Maharashtra on Saturday, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state amid fanfare

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday said that the immersion of Lord Ganesha idols during the fifth day of Ganesh Visarjan 2024 was going on smoothly and upto 12 pm, a total of 72 idols had been immersed across various locations in the city.

Among the 72 idols those were immersed till 12 pm include 72 Gharguti (household) idols and no sarvjanik (public) idols.

Out of these, 33 idols were immersed into artificial lakes, ensuring an environmentally-friendly option, the officials said.

"The immersion process so far was being conducted without any untoward incidents, and the authorities have reported a successful and peaceful immersions to the fifth day Ganesh festivities," an official said.

The 10-day Ganeshotsav festival began in Maharashtra on Saturday, with idols of the deity being installed in homes and at public pandals across the state amid fanfare.

Families, including children and elderly members, stepped out of their homes early morning to bring their beloved god home amid chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" and the beating of drums.

Many people were seen carrying the idols of Lord Ganesh in autorickshaws, cars, and other modes of transport.

Traditional 'dhol-tasha' (drum) troupes accompanied the processions which began in the morning.

Many mandals - groups that celebrate the festival in public places - brought in their Ganesh idols with grand processions in the last few days.

The idols will be installed at homes and in pandals with rituals.

Devotees thronged vegetable and flower markets, sweet shops and roadside stalls for buying flowers, puja materials, sweets and decorative items.

Earlier, over 62,000 Ganesh idols have been immersed in the city till 12 am during Ganesh Visarjan 2024 on the one and a half day Ganpati Visarjan on Sunday.

Upto 12 am on Sunday, a total of 62,569 idols had been immersed across various locations in the city.

Among the 62,569 idols those were immersed on Sunday till 12 am include 348 sarvjanik (public) idols, 62,197 Gharguti (household) idols and 24 Hartalika Idols.

Out of these, 30,177 idols were immersed into artificial lakes, ensuring an environmentally-friendly option, the officials said.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, around 15,000 police personnel besides senior officials have been deployed for security during the 10-day Ganeshotsav 2024.

As many as 32 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 45 Assistant Commissioners, 2,435 officials, 12,420 constables, home guards and personnel of the State Reserve Police Force, Rapid Action Force and Riot Control Unit will be on the streets, an official said.

More than 2,500 Ganesh mandals and lakhs of households in the financial capital of the country will be celebrating the festival.

Authorities received 3,358 applications from Ganesh mandals, and permission to put up pandals was granted to 2,635 mandals as of Friday, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

Tthe BMC has asked people to be on guard against stingray and jellyfish bites during Ganesh festival idol immersions.

Hundreds of big idols are immersed in the Arabian Sea.

Harmful fish that can bite Ganesh devotees during immersion have been found in large numbers in 'trial netting' conducted by the Maharashtra government's Fisheries Department, a BMC release said.

The trial netting was done off the coast at Girgaon and Dadar and fish like Dhomi, Kolambi, Shingti, Blue Jelly Fish, Ghoda Masa, Chhote Ravas etc were found along with jellyfish and stingrays, it said.

Citizens should take precautions during Ganpati immersion, the BMC said.