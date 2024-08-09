Breaking News
Thane: 48 hours after child’s death, outrage forces police to file an FIR

Updated on: 09 August,2024 06:38 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Family earlier in the day said police were dragging their feet despite clear proof of Labrador owner’s culpability

Locals tend to the girl after the Labrador fell on her

The Mumbra police have finally filed a case against the owner of the dog involved in the incident that resulted in the death of a five-year-old girl on Tuesday afternoon. The dog’s owner, Zaher Ismail Sayyed, 24, has been arrested under Sections 105 (culpable homicide) and 291 (negligent towards animals) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The accused informed the police that he had bathed the dog and tied it up on Tuesday but does not know how the canine fell from the building.


Initially, there was a delay in registering the FIR. The family members of the victim, Sana Banu Mohammed Bablu Shaikh, expressed frustration over the delay.  Asif Ali Shaikh, the girl’s maternal uncle, said, “After the incident, the police came to the hospital, took our statements, and assured us of action. We returned to the station that night, and again, we were assured of action. And now finally the FIR has been registered.”



Shaikh criticised the police for their inaction: “The dog owner was responsible for the dog’s care. The dog fell or was thrown, and it didn’t even have a collar. Why there was a delay? And now that the FIR has been registered we hope justice prevails and the accused is punished.” Shaikh also noted that the dog breeding operation at the owner’s home was illegal, with multiple dogs and puppies present, and no breeding licenses. “We have lost the only child of the parents, and the authorities’ delay is deeply concerning,” Shaikh added. Anil Shinde, senior police inspector, Mumbra police station said, “Our officials have taken the statement of family members. We have registered the FIR.”

MLA visits spot

On Thursday the local MLA, Jitendra Awhad too visited the spot and took details about the incident. Kshama Shirodkar, a veterinary official, at Thane Municipal Corporation, also visited the dog owner’s place to inspect the place and the breeding allegations. We tried calling Shirodkar but she didn’t respond to the calls.

The Thane Municipal Corporation’s veterinary department has not yet taken action regarding the alleged dog breeding situation at the site Anamika Chaudhary, founder of Hands That Heal Animal Care Foundation, said, “The Labrador dog is stable and under medication. Given its age and condition, it cannot undergo surgery. It’s clear the dog was used for breeding. The dog is currently at a health centre in Karnala, Panvel.” A local resident added, “The family is frightened of the dog owners due to their local influence. They fear possible threats or attacks.”

