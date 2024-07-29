Navi Mumbai: Armed robbers steal Rs 11.8 lakh in gold from Kharghar jewellery shop

Thieves fire shots, threaten staff and flee on a bike

The Navi Mumbai police are investigating a jewellery shop robbery in Kharghar, where three unidentified robbers, disguised in raincoats and helmets, entered the shop. Armed with a gun, they threatened the owner and employees, firing shots in the air to frighten those in the shop.

The robbers stole 236 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 11.80 lakh before fleeing on a bike. When locals tried to intervene, the robbers fired more shots to disperse the crowd. The police are using technical details to identify the culprits and recover the stolen goods.

According to the police, the complainant, Radhesham Gujar, 24, is the owner of BM Jewelers, located at shop number 4, Ekram Heritage, sector 35, Kharghar.

Gujar, a Kharghar resident, said that on Sunday night around 9.55 pm, he was at his shop with his employees when the incident happened,“

“When three unidentified individuals wearing raincoats and helmets entered the jewellery shop, they brandished a revolver and fired a round in the air upon entering. After issuing threats, they proceeded to take gold ornaments from the shop and fled the scene. They had arrived on a motorcycle and escaped on it,” Gujar said in his statement to the police.

“They fired shots in the air to scare locals who tried to stop them. We suspect that as soon as the robbers exited the shop, they got on their bike. Hearing shouts of ‘thief,’ locals gathered outside the shop to catch the culprits,” said a police officer, adding that no one was injured.

The Kharghar police have registered a case based on Gujar’s complaint under Sections 311 and 109 of the Bharatiya Nayaya Sanhita 2023, along with relevant sections of the Arms Act. Gujar reported that a total of 236 grams of gold ornaments, including bangles, necklaces, and other items worth R11.80 lakh, were stolen.

“We have registered a case against three unidentified individuals and are actively investigating the matter. Teams have been formed to trace the suspects, and we are using technical details to gather leads and track them down,” said Vaishali Galande, senior police inspector, Kharghar police station.

“We have formed different teams, including a crime branch unit, to investigate the matter. Since the suspects were wearing raincoats and helmets, they couldn’t be identified. We are also attempting to trace the motorcycle’s number to determine its owner and gather any leads. Footage reveals that the number plate on the motorcycle was removed to avoid identification. By tracking CCTV footage and the suspects’ movements, we are trying to determine their escape route and establish their identities or find any clues,” said a police officer.

