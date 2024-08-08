In freak tragedy, dog falls off terrace of bldg in Mumbra on top of child walking on the street

Locals tend to the girl after the dog fell on her

Listen to this article Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra x 00:00

A five-year-old girl died after a Labrador fell on her from a building terrace in Mumbra. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon while the girl was walking with her mother. The dog fell from the terrace, causing serious harm to the girl, who succumbed to her injuries, while the dog is undergoing treatment.

The Mumbra police have registered an accidental death report and are investigating. Activists and locals claim the dog fell in the middle of the road and suspect it may have been thrown from the terrace, putting the owners under scrutiny.

The girl, identified as Sana Banu Mohammed Bablu Shaikh, was accompanied by her mother, Shakila Banu Mohammed Bablu Shaikh. After the hospital procedures, the girl’s last rites were performed on Wednesday evening, leaving the family in trauma.

“She was the Shaikh couple’s only daughter, born after nearly a decade of waiting. Their joy turned to devastation after an unfortunate incident, leaving the family shocked and traumatised. They are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy and are not yet able to speak to the police,” said a relative.



Animal activist Muzna Sajjad with the rescued dog

Police reported the dog fell from the Chirag Building in Amrut Nagar, Mumbra. The girl was first taken to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa, then to Kalsekar Hospital for a CT scan. She was declared dead later in the evening and taken back to Kalwa Hospital.

“The mother is not in a good condition, so we have yet to take her statement,” said the police, who have started an investigation.

Muzna Sajjad, an animal activist and founder of Muzna Animal Care Foundation, said, “I got a call about a Labrador lying on the street after falling from the fifth floor. When citizens asked the owners to take the dog to the hospital, they were assaulted instead. I went to the spot, found the owner trying to put the dog into a debris tempo, and intervened. They argued and asked me to delete the video I took. Eventually, they took the dog home. Locals claim the owners are breeders who keep dogs illegally on their terrace,” Muzna added.

She added, “We suspect he was thrown from the terrace, as he fell on the road, not the shops, which seems suspicious. The police say no case has been filed as the deceased girl’s parents haven’t registered a complaint. However, action against such people is necessary.”

Cops interrogate the owners who allegedly breed dogs

Senior police inspector Anil Shinde said, “We are investigating whose dog it is, how it reached the terrace, and whether it fell or was thrown. The parents are in shock and unable to speak, so we haven’t taken their statement yet. We will investigate the dog’s fall and take appropriate action against those responsible.”

A local, speaking anonymously, questioned why the police and Thane Municipal Corporation’s animal department have not taken action despite the death of a five-year-old girl. He said, “The Labrador belongs to Zaid Ismail Sayed, who breeds dogs on the terrace. The Sayed family threatens neighbours and has intimidated the victim’s family into silence, warning of dire consequences if they speak out.”