Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Thane crime Woman raped in Bhiwandi friends share video on social media

Thane crime: Woman raped in Bhiwandi; friends share video on social media

Updated on: 11 February,2025 03:19 PM IST  |  Thane
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, an official said

Thane crime: Woman raped in Bhiwandi; friends share video on social media

Representational Image

Listen to this article
Thane crime: Woman raped in Bhiwandi; friends share video on social media
x
00:00

The police on Tuesday said that a 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by her friend while two others filmed the act and shared the video on social media in Maharashtra's Thane district, reported news agency PTI.


The Bhiwandi police on Sunday arrested the woman's 22-year-old friend for the rape and her girlfriend and another person, who filmed the assault, an official said while sharing an update on the Thane crime, reported PTI.


According to the police, the assault took place in the Kamatghar area of Bhiwandi on December 29, 2024, reported PTI.


The official said the victim's friend lured her to come with him for a walk in the afternoon and then took her to a lodge where he allegedly sexually assaulted her.

He said the two other accused filmed the act and shared it on social media.

The official said the woman lodged a police complaint a month after the assault after the video went viral.

"We have arrested two men and the victim's girlfriend who was part of the conspiracy," senior inspector Krishnadev Kharade said, adding that the trio have been remanded in police custody until February 12, reported PTI.

Man held for molesting minor girl in Thane

Police have arrested a man for allegedly molesting a 15-year-old girl residing in his neighbourhood in Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The 21-year-old accused, a tailor by profession, forcefully took the girl to his house at Bhaskar Nagar in the Kalwa area on February 8, reported PTI.

He allegedly thrust a cloth ball into her mouth and touched her inappropriately, the official from Kalwa police station said, reported PTI.

The girl later informed about the incident to her mother who lodged a police complaint.

The accused was arrested on February 9. He was booked under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said.

(With inputs from PTI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

thane thane crime bhiwandi mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK