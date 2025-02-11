Will raise the issue in IT standing committee: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi noted that while the Constitution grants freedom of expression, it also comes with reasonable restrictions, imposing responsibility on citizens

Amid the controversy over remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, which have sparked widespread outrage online, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that she will raise the issue in the Parliament's IT Standing Committee.

She noted that while the Constitution grants freedom of expression, it also comes with reasonable restrictions, imposing responsibility on citizens.

"I think with freedom of expression, the Constitution also imposes certain responsibility on us. I think there needs to be certain boundaries. I'll raise this issue in the IT (standing) committee. The platforms must understand that you just cannot continue to make a profit out of us, and you look for loopholes when there is a time of being accountable," Chaturvedi told ANI.

Commenting on the INDIA bloc, she stated that there has been no meeting of senior leaders since the Lok Sabha elections, a situation that needs to be addressed.

"INDIA bloc is there in terms of commitment, but there has been no meeting of senior leaders of the INDIA bloc since Lok Sabha elections. I think responsibility needs to be fixed, and I hope that it will be done," Chaturvedi added.

On the assembly election results in Delhi and Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader raised concerns over voter deletions and additions in the national capital, while also highlighting the increased number of voters compared to the voting population.

"A lot of things came forward before the Delhi election results, like voter deletions, voter additions. Regarding Maharashtra, we said with data on how the number of voters has risen, the number of votes voted there is higher than the total voting population. So, this raises the question whether they have started 'One Nation One Party, before 'One Nation One Election'," Chaturvedi said.

Complaints filed in Mumbai against influencer Allahbadia, others over 'vulgar' content

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and others associated with a YouTube reality show appeared headed for legal trouble after two complaints were filed on Monday in Mumbai over his crass comments that triggered an outrage and forced him to apologise.

The complaints, one with the police and another with a city court were filed separately by Congress and BJP members.

Allahbadia's distasteful comments on parents and sex led to massive outrage across the spectrum, prompting the YouTuber with almost 16 million followers on social media platforms to apologise. The remarks were made on the YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" hosted by comedian Samay Raina, popular amongst some sections for its often offensive content.

(With inputs from ANI)