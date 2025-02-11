Breaking News
Ulhasnagar reports 135 dog bites in a day; 335 since Jan, and 21,411 in 2024
Exclusive | Maharashtra Budget 2025: Rs 1 lakh crore cut expected amid revenue crunch
Maharashtra HSC exam from today: Govt’s strict measures to ensure fair board exams
Mumbai: Biker dies after crashing into bus in Aarey Milk Colony
Mumbai: Malad locals stage protest, demand reopening of bridge for bikers
shot-button
Valentine`s Day Valentine`s Day
Home > News > India News > Article > Will raise the issue in IT standing committee Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Will raise the issue in IT standing committee: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Updated on: 11 February,2025 11:38 AM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi noted that while the Constitution grants freedom of expression, it also comes with reasonable restrictions, imposing responsibility on citizens

Will raise the issue in IT standing committee: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy

Priyanka Chaturvedi. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Will raise the issue in IT standing committee: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Ranveer Allahbadia controversy
x
00:00

Amid the controversy over remarks made by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, which have sparked widespread outrage online, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Monday said that she will raise the issue in the Parliament's IT Standing Committee.


She noted that while the Constitution grants freedom of expression, it also comes with reasonable restrictions, imposing responsibility on citizens.


"I think with freedom of expression, the Constitution also imposes certain responsibility on us. I think there needs to be certain boundaries. I'll raise this issue in the IT (standing) committee. The platforms must understand that you just cannot continue to make a profit out of us, and you look for loopholes when there is a time of being accountable," Chaturvedi told ANI.


Commenting on the INDIA bloc, she stated that there has been no meeting of senior leaders since the Lok Sabha elections, a situation that needs to be addressed.

"INDIA bloc is there in terms of commitment, but there has been no meeting of senior leaders of the INDIA bloc since Lok Sabha elections. I think responsibility needs to be fixed, and I hope that it will be done," Chaturvedi added.

On the assembly election results in Delhi and Maharashtra, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader raised concerns over voter deletions and additions in the national capital, while also highlighting the increased number of voters compared to the voting population.

"A lot of things came forward before the Delhi election results, like voter deletions, voter additions. Regarding Maharashtra, we said with data on how the number of voters has risen, the number of votes voted there is higher than the total voting population. So, this raises the question whether they have started 'One Nation One Party, before 'One Nation One Election'," Chaturvedi said. 

Complaints filed in Mumbai against influencer Allahbadia, others over 'vulgar' content

Social media influencer Ranveer Allahbadia and others associated with a YouTube reality show appeared headed for legal trouble after two complaints were filed on Monday in Mumbai over his crass comments that triggered an outrage and forced him to apologise.

The complaints, one with the police and another with a city court were filed separately by Congress and BJP members.

Allahbadia's distasteful comments on parents and sex led to massive outrage across the spectrum, prompting the YouTuber with almost 16 million followers on social media platforms to apologise. The remarks were made on the YouTube reality show "India's Got Latent" hosted by comedian Samay Raina, popular amongst some sections for its often offensive content.

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Shiv Sena Ranveer Allahbadia Samay Raina maharashtra india India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK