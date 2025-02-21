Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block, an official statement said

The Western Railway, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, on Friday said that it will operate a jumbo block of five hours between Santacruz and Goregaon stations on Sunday.

According to an official statement, the Western Railway said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of five hours will be taken on up and down fast lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs on Sunday, 23rd February, 2025.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, during the block period, all Fast line suburban trains will be operated on Slow line between Goregaon and Santacruz stations.

Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block and also some of the Andheri and Borivali trains will be worked up to Goregaon on harbour line.

Block between Vapi and Udvada; Bhilad and Sanjan

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Western Railway said that a block will be taken on Monday, February 24 between Vapi and Udvada and on Tuesday, February 25 between Bhilad and Sanjan for launching of Composite Girder for construction of Road Over Bridge in lieu of existing level crossings.

The block will be for approx. 1 hour 30 minutes i.e. from 11:10 hrs to 12:40 hrs on UP and Down Line, due to which a few Western Railway trains will be affected.

According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek, the details of the trains which will be affected on 24 and 25th February:

Regulation/Rescheduling of Trains-

- Train No. 20907 Dadar – Bhuj Sayajinagari Express will depart with delay of 1 hour on 24th & 25th February, 2025

- Train No. 19015 Dadar – Porbandar Saurashtra Express will be regulated by 40 minutes on 24th February, 2025 and by 30 minutes on 25th February, 2025

- Train No. 09055 Bandra Terminus – Udhna Special will be regulated by 25 minutes on 24th February, 2025 and by 20 minutes on 25th February, 2025

- Train No. 20908 Bhuj – Dadar Sayajinagari Express will be regulated by 1 hour 20 minutes on 24th & 25th February, 2025

- Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 1 hour on 24th & 25th February, 2025

- Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Superfast Express will be regulated by 30 minutes on 24th & 25th February, 2025

- Train No. 19028 Jammu Tawi – Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 40 minutes on 25th February, 2025

- Train No. 09154 (Original No. 69154) Valsad – Umargam Road MEMU Special will depart with delay of 30 minutes on 24th and 25th February, 2025