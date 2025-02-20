A Kasara-fast local train overshot Mulund station by a few coaches on Tuesday morning, causing confusion among commuters. The train halted but did not reverse, forcing passengers to disembark at Thane instead.

File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai Local Train Updates: Fast train skips Mulund station, passengers alight at Thane x 00:00

A suburban fast train skipped Mulund station by a few coaches on Tuesday morning, causing inconvenience to several commuters. Sources reported that while the train briefly halted, it did not reverse to adjust its position, forcing passengers who missed their stop to disembark at the next station, Thane, approximately 2 km away.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I think the motorman misjudged the stop and overshot the platform by a few coaches. There was a lot of confusion, and the train remained halted for about seven to eight minutes. Eventually, an announcement was made by the train staff, requesting affected commuters to alight at Thane station instead. After the announcement, the train resumed its journey," said Vedant Mhatre, a commuter onboard.

Sources confirmed that the train in question was a Kasara-fast local that had departed from Mumbai CSMT at 8:44 AM, with a scheduled halt at Mulund at 9:22 AM.

Mumbai local services on western line hit after train management system develops glitch for 25 minutes

The suburban services on Western Railway were badly affected owing to a technical issue with the train management system (TMS), leading to detention of Mumbai local trains.

The movement of several trains was disrupted owing to the glitch, leading to severe delays in the timings of the afternoon trains.

"One train halted on platform number 5 for a long time as constant repeated announcements were made that its a Churchgate Fast local. When I reached there, the motorman was calling up the control room insisting its a Virar Fast. After five to 10 minutes, an announcement was made on the platform stating that it was in fact a Virar Fast,” said a commuter, Vedant Mhatre.

“There was a problem at TMS, which occurred at 2.30 pm for 25 minutes. There was a cascading effect and trains got delayed by 10-15 minutes. The issue has been rectified,” a Western Railway spokesperson said, adding, “There was no major glitch and the problem was rectified within a half an hour."