Western Railway to run 930 summer special train trips to meet holiday rush

Western Railway plans to introduce more Summer Special trains in the coming days to meet increased travel demand

Representational Image. File Pic

To accommodate the surge in passenger demand during the summer vacation, Western Railway (WR) has announced the operation of 930 trips of Summer Special trains to various destinations across the country. These trains, running in addition to regular services, aim to ensure smoother travel for passengers.

Extensive Summer Travel Arrangements

A total of 29 pairs of Summer Special trains with 930 trips have been notified by Western Railway.

12 pairs of trains will depart from Mumbai to different parts of the country.

Six pairs of special trains will originate from Udhna (Surat area), while 14 pairs of trains will pass through Udhna or Bhestan.

Around 300 General Second Class coaches have been added to these Summer Special trains for passenger convenience, benefiting migrant workers and general travellers.

Destinations Covered

According to a press release issued by Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the breakdown of the Summer Special trains is as follows:

16 pairs of trains (376 trips) cater to passengers travelling to Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, and Rajasthan.

Seven pairs of trains (140 trips) are allocated for the eastern states of Bihar, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Two pairs of trains (106 trips) are operating for Telangana and Karnataka.

16 pairs of trains originate from various stations across Gujarat, including Ahmedabad, Gandhidham, Vadodara, Valsad, Rajkot, and Bhavnagar Terminus.

Additional Measures for Passenger Comfort

Vineet Abhishek said that Western Railway is closely monitoring waiting lists in real-time. Additional coaches are being attached to existing trains whenever required to accommodate the extra rush. Furthermore, Western Railway plans to introduce more Summer Special trains in the coming days to meet increased travel demand.

Vineet Abhishek said that 12 pairs of special trains with 148 trips are being run from Mumbai to various parts of the country.

Passengers are advised to check real-time updates on train schedules, bookings, and availability through www.irctc.co.in or the NTES app.