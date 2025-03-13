Additional halts between Virar and Dahanu, to be ready by 2026, will have food courts, open spaces and other amenities. As the government pushes forward with plans for a ‘Third Mumbai’ in Palghar, locals are urging authorities to expedite the quadrupling work, especially in the Virar-Palghar section, where much of the groundwork is already complete

An artist’s impression of the revamped Boisar station

Listen to this article Western Railway reveals design for eight modern stations on Virar-Dahanu route x 00:00

As Western Railway expands its tracks between Virar and Dahanu, stations along the route are undergoing major upgrades with additional platforms, swanky new station buildings, and improved amenities. Renderings reveal modern stations featuring glass facades, open spaces, and contemporary architecture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Work currently in progress at the station

Currently, the Virar-Dahanu stretch has just two tracks for up and down trains, while there are four lines between Borivli and Virar and six between Malad and Khar. The Rs 3578 crore Virar-Dahanu quadrupling project is in an advanced stage, with 35 per cent physical progress completed. All land has been acquired, and construction of station buildings at Virar, Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Dahanu Road, and Umroli is underway. Work on bridges is also progressing, with the project targeted for completion by December 2026.

What Kelve station will eventually look like

“The Virar-Dahanu quadrupling project is a critical step in decongesting the over-saturated suburban and mainline railway network. With land acquisition and key approvals in place, we are accelerating execution to ensure timely completion. Once ready, it will provide a separate suburban corridor, improving comfort and efficiency for daily commuters,” said Vilas Sopan Wadekar, chairman & managing director of Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC). The upgraded stations will include additional foot over bridges, escalators, elevators, waiting halls, and food courts to enhance commuter experience.

The vision for Virar station

‘Complete work fast’

As the government pushes forward with plans for a ‘Third Mumbai’ in Palghar, locals are urging authorities to expedite the quadrupling work, especially in the Virar-Palghar section, where much of the groundwork is already complete.



Artist’s impression of Palghar station

“The Ahmedabad highway is in a terrible state, making road travel unsafe and congested. The existing double railway line is already overburdened, leading to delays and overcrowding. Without expansion, commuting will become unbearable, impacting daily life and economic growth,” said Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar, joint secretary of the Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi Sevabhavi Sanstha.

Vangaon station will sport a spiffy look post revamp

Women commuters, in particular, are struggling with unsafe and overcrowded travel conditions. “Every day is a battle, packed trains, unsafe journeys, and no reliable road alternatives. Quadrupling the railway line isn’t just about convenience; it’s about dignity, safety, and equal opportunities for working women,” said commuter Pooja Arun Katti.

The existing stations between Virar and Dahanu sequence-wise include Vaitarna, Saphale, Kelve Road, Palghar, Umroli, Boisar, Vangaon

and Dahanu.

Dec 2026

Targeted deadline for project