The Western Railway said that one-hour fifteen minutes block from 10:30 hrs to 11:45 on Tuesday will be on UP and Down Main Line, due to which a few trains will be affected

Western Railway said a block is expected on Tuesday due to the launch of Composite Girder for construction of Road Over Bridge between Vangaon and Dahanu Road stations of Mumbai Central Division, an official statement.

In a press release, Western Railway on Monday said the one-hour fifteen minutes block, from 10:30 hrs to 11:45 on Tuesday, January 28 will be undertaken on UP & Down Main Line, due to which a few Western Railway's Mumbai local trains will be affected.

The details of the trains which will be affected on 28th January, 2025 are as follows:

Short Termination/Cancellation of Trains on Tuesday, 28th January, 2025:

1. Train No. 93013 Virar – Dahanu Road Passenger will short terminate at Vangaon and hence Train Nos. 93013 & 93014 will be partially cancelled between Vangaon and Dahanu Road.

2. Train No. 93015 Churchgate – Dahanu Road Passenger will short terminate at Boisar and hence Train Nos. 93015 & 93016 will be partially cancelled between Boisar and Dahanu Road.

Regulation of Trains on Tuesday, 28th January, 2025:

1. Train No. 20483 Bhagat Ki Kothi - Dadar Superfast Express will be regulated by 45 minutes.

2. Train No. 12980 Jaipur - Bandra Terminus Express will be regulated by 45 minutes.

3. Train No. 12932 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Double Decker Express will be regulated by 30 minutes.

4. Train No. 82902 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Tejas Express will be regulated by 30 minutes.

5. Train No. 93018 Dahanu Road - Virar Passenger will be regulated by 25 minutes.

Western Railway issues alert after Jalgaon train accident, orders equipment checks on crowded routes

Following the Jalgaon train accident, the Western Railway has issued an alert and directed all divisions, particularly those managing trains travelling to or from North India with crowded general coaches, to double-check all equipment. This measure aims to eliminate any possibility of smoke or related issues during the journey.

"In addition to this, the commercial department and security staff have been directed to take strict action against anyone found smoking or creating conditions where smoke can emanate," an official said.

"All electrical equipment on coaches, particularly in the vicinity of gates like control panels, and wires in ducts over doors but visible due to any reason must be attended to and put right. All staff should inspect passing through trains and ensure that the possibility of the occurrence of smoke for any reason is eliminated," the directive stated.