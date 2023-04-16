Maharashtra: Quadrupling of Virar-Dahanu Road section underway, says Western Railway

The 10th anniversary of the extension of suburban train services upto Dahanu Road was celebrated on Sunday

Pic/Western Railway

The 10th anniversary of the extension of suburban train services upto Dahanu Road was celebrated with great fanfare and enthusiasm by the commuters as well as Railfans at Dahanu Road station on April 16. A decade of committed service elapsed, which has benefitted the people, especially for those residing in the far-flung areas of Mumbai Metropolitan region.

According to a press release issued by Sumit Thakur – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, to commemorate this momentous occasion, railfans & commuters from all walk of life and age group participated in large numbers at Dahanu Road station. They decorated the rake with flowers and cut a cake to celebrate this occasion. The enthusiasm and joy shown by people present was indeed noteworthy.

Thakur stated that the people expressed their gratitude to Western Railway for making their commute easy. The suburban local train services have benefitted a wide spectrum of public such as people from this region commuting to their workplace in Mumbai, college going students as well as the industrial workers and executives of MIDC located in this region.

He said, It has also facilitated market for the tribal peasants for their local produce, especially the perishable products, thereby significantly contributing to local economy. The suburban services are propeller of growth of this area and future looks bright as more major infrastructure work such as quadrupling of Virar - Dahanu Road section is underway.