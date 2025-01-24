Cops yet to nab duo who recently entered 2 societies, made off with jewellery worth Rs 8L

The Kulprem housing society at Vazira Naka in Borivli West

Listen to this article Mumbai: Wave of housebreakings shakes Borivali, residents on high alert x 00:00

Following the brazen attack on Saif Ali Khan, Borivli West has been rocked by a series of housebreakings, with residents sharing messages on social media and housing society WhatsApp groups, urging people to take every possible safety measure.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two burglars were captured by CCTV cameras entering the Kulprem and Kamla Park housing societies at Vazira Naka in Borivli West on January 19. They made off with gold ornaments and cash. An FIR has been lodged and the Borivli police are attempting the nab the accused. The same day, a similar incident occurred at Suvidha Society in Gorai though the police managed to apprehend the accused.

A screengrab of CCTV footage of the duo from the Kamla Park society

A viral message being shared on WhatsApp groups states, “There has been an increase in theft incidents in Borivali. Recently, incidents of house break-ins occurred at Kulprem and Kamla Park near Wazira Naka and plot no. 67, Suvidha Society in Gorai. Unfamiliar individuals tend to inspect houses. If they notice that no one is at home, they break open locked doors or open windows to enter. They steal valuables such as money, gold and phones. Thefts are also happening at night and in the early hours.”

The message appeals to citizens to use strong locks, disallow unknown people from entering societies, note down the details of any strangers coming to sell goods or make inquiries, keep all valuable items secure, appoint security guards, keep in contact with neighbours and install CCTV cameras. It also calls for regularly checking the functioning of the devices.

Senior Inspector Maloji Shinde of the Borivli police station said, “Two days ago, the accused entered Kulprem society and escaped with jewellery worth R1.5 lakh. They also entered another society, Kamla Park, and made off with jewellery worth R6.5 lakh. We are reviewing all available CCTV footage and tracking them down.”

Jan 19

Day burglaries occurred