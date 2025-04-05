Deccan Queen Vistadome passengers fume over blocked views, dirty loos, bad food—demand Vande Bharat-level service; Started in 1930, the Deccan Queen holds an emotional place in the hearts of many, with a loyal following. Even minor complaints are usually addressed swiftly, given the iconic status of the train

Vistadome coach of the Pune–Mumbai Deccan Queen

From missing sunshades to blocked views and deteriorating food quality, passengers of the iconic Pune–Mumbai Deccan Queen are voicing serious concerns over the condition of the Vistadome coach. Several commuters say the coach—popular for its scenic views—deserves the same level of maintenance as the premium Vande Bharat Express trains.

Started in 1930, the Deccan Queen holds an emotional place in the hearts of many, with a loyal following. Even minor complaints are usually addressed swiftly, given the iconic status of the train.

“The railways should maintain the Vistadome coach better, especially considering the high ticket prices,” said senior media professional Pradyuman Maheshwari.

He pointed out that Train 12124 now departs from platforms 4 or 5 at Pune station instead of platform 1. “This is Pune’s flagship train—it deserves pride of place on platform 1. Overcrowding can be controlled with proper platform ticketing. The only silver lining is that passengers get some early morning exercise while climbing steps to reach the new platforms,” he quipped.

Pradyuman Maheshwari, senior media professional; (right) CR CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila

On the Vistadome coach specifically, Maheshwari said, “It’s located at the very end of the train, giving a great view when travelling from Pune to Mumbai. But on the return journey, the coach is placed next to the engine, completely blocking the scenic view. To make things worse, it usually halts at uncovered sections of the CSMT platform, which is a nightmare during the monsoons.”

He added that since the coach is not vestibule-connected, passengers can’t access other compartments during rain to alight from covered platforms. “All this despite the Vistadome fare being nearly three times the AC chair car. Washrooms are filthy and poorly maintained.”

Another sore point is the food.

“Catering has worsened. IRCTC should either privatise the catering or go back to the old railway-run services. Vistadome passengers have to wait for the attendant to fetch food from the pantry coach at Lonavala.”

Another commuter, Jatin Bhavsar from Pune, said, “There are two key issues — one is heat, and the other is glass cleaning. Cooling the coach in the train 12123 (Pune-bound) is a challenge, as it becomes very hot due to the glass roof and windows, which trap heat. The rake spends the entire day parked under the sun in the yard, further increasing the temperature inside. The railways must pay special attention to cleaning the glass panes of the Deccan Queen’s Vistadome coach. For a Vistadome coach, clear glass is essential,” said Jatin Bhavsar from Pune.

Railway’s response

Responding to the complaints, Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Dr Swapnil Nila said the Deccan Queen is a premium train and efforts are made to maintain it—with special attention to the vistadome coach.

On the change of platform, Dr Nila said, “Platform 1 at Pune station is reserved for trains with more than 20 coaches. Since the Deccan Queen has only 16, it is now stationed at other platforms to optimise usage. Escalators and elevators have been provided for easy access.”

About the Vistadome halting at uncovered parts of the CSMT platform, he said this is why platform extension work is underway across the station to accommodate 24–26 coach trains. “CSMT is also being upgraded with multiple elevated decks for passenger movement.” On the blocked view from the Vistadome during return journeys, Dr Nila said the coach will face the engine in one direction due to operational constraints. As for the non-vestibuled coach, he said it was kept isolated to prevent crowding by passengers from other coaches.

Regarding food complaints, he assured that the issue would be taken up with IRCTC.

What is a Vistadome coach?

The Vistadome coach is a special tourism-focused coach with a glass rooftop, large windows, LED lights, rotatable pushback seats, GPS-based info systems, multiple TV screens, automatic sliding doors, wide doors for Divyang passengers, ceramic-tiled toilets, and a panoramic viewing gallery. It’s designed for a premium scenic travel experience — but passengers say the reality is falling far short.

1930

Year Deccan Queen was started