With the state government’s backing, conservation expert Anupam Sah has sensitively preserved the tableaus on highlights from Mahatma Gandhi’s life that have been on display at Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya since 1971

Then: A look at the original diorama prior to this phase of restoration. Pic Courtesy/Anupam Heritage Lab

Visitors to Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya in Gamdevi have one more reason to head to this historic landmark that best epitomises Mahatma Gandhi’s huge footprint on Mumbai. Conservation expert and strategist, Anupam Sah and his team at Anupam Heritage Lab (AHL) recently restored 28 tableaux that depict episodic moments in Mahatma Gandhi’s life. The project cost Rs 30 lakh with support from the Maharashtra Government. These iconic dioramas created by Sushila Gokhale-Patel have been on display on the second floor of the 19, Laburnum Road landmark since 1971. Sah and his 28-member team exhibited extreme sensitivity to conserve this historic section within the museum.

Now: Anupam Sah (in pic) explains that The Return of the Hero [Gandhiji’s return from South Africa] was a challenge, because he and his team had to correct the time of the day when the event occurred at the Gateway of India; they referred to archives for an accurate artistic reference to the ship in which he sailed back to Bombay

“Anupam Sah translates the vision of Sushila ji, and displays the same love for these dioramas,” acknowledges Meghshyam T Ajgaonkar, executive secretary, Mani Bhavan Gandhi Sangrahalaya while referring to this important project helmed by the award-winning heritage expert. Regulars will vouch that while the library, Gandhiji’s living quarters and photo gallery are equally popular among visitors, mostly international tourists, it is the dioramas—a striking contrast to tools used in today’s digital era—that draw maximum curiosity with younger audiences including school children. “The wood, veneer and ply sheets got damaged over time. We had to restore and repair the boxes first, and then work on the other elements in every diorama, from backdrops to clothes, and décor,” he reveals, as we walk past these vintage showstoppers. The project kicked off in in August 2024, and Sah’s team worked meticulously in small groups to restore the papier-mâché-plaster human mini figures, the wooden boxes, the textiles draped on the mini figures, other elements including props and backdrops, and the painting and touch-up works, respectively.

In many cases, like this frame, mini figures were treated without removing them from their original position in the diorama

The enormity and precision to ensure that historicity and sensibilities were balanced was paramount to the team, who Sah shares ended up watching Gandhi, the Richard Attenborough-directed, Ben Kingsley-starrer countless times. The nucleus of their research was right in the building, with the Mani Bhavan Trust members gladly offering anecdotes and guidance throughout; interestingly, the section continued to be accessible to visitors as work carried on.

A diorama depicting Gandhi’s removal from the train at Maritzburg station, South Africa. Pics/Shadab Khan

With most tableaux, correct lighting had to be introduced to sync with the time of the day when the event occurred. The diorama of Gandhi being removed from the train at Pietermaritzburg station, where late evening was used, and the touches of sombre light from the funeral pyre of the Mahatma, were two of our favourites. After seeing the ‘Before’ images of these dioramas we realise how this key element works wonders with the mood and tonality for every tableau.

“We haven’t taken any liberties with Susheela ji’s narrative, her original template and vision. The idea was to restore it with keeping its integrity and essence intact, and ensuring that the visitor has an immersive, educative experience,” Sah explains, adding that “Robust and reliable fittings using practical technology were adopted with very little risk of failure.”

“Despite being a communist, Sushila ji was a Gandhian,” informs Ajgaonkar, shows us a stash of colour and black-and-white photographs; it includes former leaders at Mani Bhavan, from AB Vajpayee and IK Gujral, to Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar. It’s clear that the veteran Gandhian and his band of selfless, trusted workers are proud to be custodians of the Mahatma’s and Mani Bhavan’s legacy. “Today’s politicians don’t have time to come here,” he smiles. Sah signs off on a hopeful note, “We’d love to see more visitors drop by, especially children, so they can learn from Gandhiji’s life in this novel template for storytelling.”

Gandhi is in the details

The diorama’s expressions were detailed and life-like

Originally conceptualised and executed by Gokhale-Patil, who passed away in 2010, the Churchgate resident and ex-wife of barrister the late Rajni Patel, had crafted these stunning, detailed tableaux in 1969, with help from individuals she had trained from the Nana Chowk neighbourhood and its surroundings. From choice of fabric to the facial expressions to era-appropriate décor, she ensured accuracy was followed. The vintage, wooden dioramas reflected the TV’s arrival in India. All 28 boxes were built by Girgaum-based carpenter Lala Vishwakarma of Bharat Furniture Works.

TIMINGS: 9.30 am to 6 pm (open all days except Anant Chaturdashi)

ADDRESS: 19, Laburnum Road, Gamdevi

ENTRY: Free