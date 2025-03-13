The Western Railway said that the passengers are requested to use other FOBs during the period

Representational Pic/File

The Western Railway on Thursday announced that the Dadar station's platform no. 4 Foot Over Bridge (FOB) staircase on the north side of the bridge will be closed for people due to its repairs.

According to an official statement by Western Railway, in connection with repair work of the FOB at Dadar station, the north side staircase of the FOB on platform no. 4 will be closed from the intervening night of 15th/16th March, 2025 to 30th April, 2025.

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the Western Railway said that there will be no mega block on Sunday, March 16.

"There will be no block over the Western Railway suburban section due to Holi festival on Sunday," the Western Railway said in a statement.

The Central Railway on Thursday, while sharing Mumbai local train updates, said that it will operate a mega block on Sunday, March 16 on its suburban sections.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it will carry out various engineering and maintenance works during the mega block.

The Mega Block schedule is as follows:

UP and DOWN Fast Lines between Thane and Kalyan stations from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm

Down Fast/Semi-Fast local services departing from CSMT Mumbai from 09.34 am to 03.03 pm will be diverted on Down Slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at Kalva, Mumbra and Diva stations in addition to their respective halts and will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their scheduled arrival.



Up Fast/Semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.28 am to 03.40 pm will be diverted on Up Slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at Diva, Mumbra and Kalva stations in addition to their respective halts and further re-diverted on Up Fast line at Mulund station and will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.



Down Mail/Express trains leaving CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on the 5th line between Thane and Kalyan stations.

Up Mail/Express trains arriving at CSMT/Dadar will be diverted on the 6th line between Kalyan and Thane/ Vikhroli stations.