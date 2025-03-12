The Central Railway said that it is running a total of 184 Special trains to various destination across the country to facilitate passengers to celebrate Holi festival with their near and dear ones

Special trains will be helpful to passengers to plan their journeys, Central Railway said.Representational Pic

Listen to this article Central Railway announces 184 Holi special train trips, check details of services x 00:00

Ahead of the Holi 2025 celebrations, the Central Railway on Wednesday announced that it is running around 184 Holi special train trip this year for the festive celebrations in parts of country.

In an official statement, the Central Railway said that it has given a wonderful Holi gift to Bihar bound passengers this festive Holi season.

The Central Railway is running a total of 184 Special trains to various destination across the country to facilitate passengers to celebrate Holi festival with their near and dear ones.

Of these 26 train trips are for Bihar bound passengers.

These trains include AC Specials, trains with mixed combination of AC, Sleeper and General coaches apart from Unreserved specials.

26 train trips for Bihar includes

• 8 trips from Mumbai to Danapur,

• 8 trips from Pune to Danapur

• 4 trips from Mumbai to Samastipur,

• 2 trips from Pune to Malda Town,

• 2 trips from Mumbai to Raxual and

• 2 trips from Mumbai to Saharsa.

These Special trains will be helpful to passengers to plan their journeys. To ensure passenger comfort and convenience, Central Railway has enhanced passenger facilities and implemented several measures across its network.

Sufficient number of Ticket counters at various stations have been provided to facilitate the passengers. Holding areas are being created at major stations with provision of drinking water, food and toilet facilities.

Details of Holi Special trains to Raxaul and Saharsa is as follows:

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul Holi Specials (2 Trips)

05558 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 07.55 hrs on 20.03.2025 and arrive Raxaul at 16.50 hrs next day.

05557 special will depart Raxaul at 19.15 hrs on 18.03.2025 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 05.50 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Mirzapur, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi and Bairgania.

LTT Mumbai-Saharsa Holi Specials (2 Trips)

05586 special will depart LTT Mumbai at 16.35 hrs on 23.03.2025 and arrive Saharsa at 09.00 hrs on third day.

05585 special will depart Saharsa at 17.45 hrs on 21.03.2025 and arrive LTT Mumbai at 05.30 hrs on third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Pt.Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn, Danapur, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzzafarpur, Samastipur,Hasanpur Road, Khagaria, Mankar and Simri Bhaktiyarpur.

Composition for 05558/05557 & 05586/05585: 2 AC-2Tier, 6 AC-3Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 Luggage cum Guard’s Brake Van and 1 Generator Car.

62 train trips for Maharashtra & Konkan includes

• 8 trips from Mumbai to Nagpur

• 8 trips from Pune to Nagpur

• 4 trips from Mumbai to Nanded,

• 28 trips from / to Kalaburagi-Daund,

• 6 trips from Mumbai to Ratnagiri (Konkan)

• 8 trips from Mumbai to Chiplun (Konkan)

42 train trips for Goa, Konkan, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu & Kerala includes:

• 16 trips from Mumbai to Madgaon,

• 6 trips from Mumbai to Ratnagiri (Konkan)

• 8 trips from Mumbai to Chiplun (Konkan)

• 4 trips from Mumbai to Kanyakumari (Tamil Nadu)

• 4 trips from Mumbai to Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala)

• 4 trips from Kalaburagi to Bengaluru (Karnataka )

Considering the trend of celebrating Holi at Tourist destinations, these trains are very convenient for passengers bound to tourist places like Goa, Konkan and Kerala.

A systematic queue management system has been put in place to ensure proper boarding in special trains by deploying extra RPF personnel and ticket checking staff.