Holi 2025: 900 Police personnel to be deployed for celebrations in Ulhasnagar

Holi 2025: 900 Police personnel to be deployed for celebrations in Ulhasnagar

Updated on: 12 March,2025 06:57 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Aishwarya Iyer | mailbag@mid-day.com

The deployment includes two assistant commissioners of police, 70 police officers, and 800 personnel from special branches, some of whom will be in civil attire

Special police patrolling will be conducted on both days of Holi—Holika Dahan and Rangpanchmi, police said. Representational Pic/File

With Holi celebrations approaching, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sachin Gore, Zone 4 (Ulhasnagar division), has announced the deployment of nearly 900 police personnel, including uniformed officers and special police units, as part of extensive security measures to ensure law and order and public safety.


The deployment includes two assistant commissioners of police, 70 police officers, and 800 personnel from special branches, some of whom will be in civil attire.


Special police patrolling will be conducted on both days of Holi—Holika Dahan and Rangpanchmi—along with undercover teams. Dedicated teams will also be assigned to CCTV surveillance, monitoring activities through control rooms.


Police have urged citizens to celebrate Holi responsibly and report any instances of misconduct by dialing the 112 helpline or visiting the nearest police station.

“The festival’s colors should symbolize joy, not crime,” said DCP Gore. “Strict action will be taken against individuals who harass women by forcibly applying colors or throwing water balloons in public places. Those found contaminating water tanks, roads, or public spaces with colors will also face penalties.”

For women's safety, a special Nirbhaya squad will be deployed, patrolling key areas throughout the celebrations. “To ensure security, patrolling will be intensified, particularly around schools, colleges, marketplaces, residential areas, and women's hostel premises,” Gore added.

As an appeal, Gore emphasized that festivals should not compromise personal freedom or safety. “Enjoy the celebrations, but never at the cost of someone’s safety,” he said.

