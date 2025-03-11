Western Railway has honoured Smt. Nayana Patel and Smt. Malliga for detecting over 12,000 cases of ticketless travel and securing Rs 54.50 lakh in revenue.

Western Railway has recognised the remarkable achievements of two of its women ticket checking staff, Smt. Nayana Patel and Smt. Malliga, for their outstanding performance in tackling ticketless travel and securing record-breaking revenue. Their accomplishments reflect the growing contribution of Nari Shakti (Women Power) within Indian Railways, highlighting the essential role women play in the organisation’s success.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Indian Railways has been at the forefront of empowering women and providing them with opportunities to showcase their skills and strengths. The remarkable performance of Smt. Patel and Smt. Malliga in revenue generation and passenger compliance has set an inspiring example for other women employees across the network.

Smt. Nayana Patel, Chief Ticket Inspector (CTI) at Surat, demonstrated exceptional efficiency and dedication in 2024, leading to record-breaking revenue collection. Through her tireless efforts and vigilance, she detected over 4,470 cases of ticketless travel on the non-suburban section of Western Railway, resulting in revenue generation of approximately ₹33 lakh.

Similarly, Smt. Malliga, Deputy Chief Ticket Inspector (Dy. CTI) at Dadar, displayed remarkable performance in managing ticket checking within the suburban section. From January to December 2024, she detected nearly 7,820 cases of ticketless travel and collected fines amounting to over ₹21.50 lakh.

Shri Vineet Abhishek emphasised that the dedication and professionalism demonstrated by both Smt. Patel and Smt. Malliga reflect the indomitable spirit of women within Indian Railways. Their success underscores the importance of revenue protection and passenger compliance, setting a benchmark for their peers and inspiring other women employees to excel in their roles.

Western Railway’s recognition of their performance highlights the organisation’s commitment to fostering a supportive environment where women employees are encouraged to take on leadership roles and drive operational success.

Indian Railways continues to promote Nari Shakti, empowering women to take on key positions and contribute to the organisation's growth. The outstanding achievements of Smt. Patel and Smt. Malliga serve as a testament to the strength and capability of women in the rail sector.

