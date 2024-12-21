Services are free for removal of 500 kg debris; BMC has lifted 54 metric tons of debris since November

The Dahisar plant has processed 16,000 metric tonnes of debris till date

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said it would lift debris from across Mumbai within 48 hours of getting the request via call. The civic body had recently launched a ‘debris on call’ service with a toll-free number—1800-210-9976—on which citizens can place a request for removal of debris.

An official said that while services are free for the removal of 500 kg of debris, the BMC will further charge Rs 10 per 50 kg. Since November, the BMC has received 220 such calls and has lifted 54 metric tonnes of debris.

Speaking with mid-day, BMC Deputy Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar said that after receiving a request, the junior supervisor concerned visits the site for inspection and estimation. After the approved request and applicable charges are communicated, debris is lifted within 48 hours of payment.

Another official said that a debris processing plant located at Dahisar Kokanipada, which was started in August this year, has processed 16,000 metric tonnes of debris till date. While the preliminary operations began in August, the plant became fully operational on November 4.

The recycled sand made out of debris can be used for making paver blocks, benches, dividers, and other non-structural things. Officials said that specialised vehicle fleets are being used for safe and efficient collection and transportation of debris. Advanced processing equipment ensures waste is sorted, recycled, and safely disposed of in compliance with environmental regulations, officials added.

While the Dahisar plant is responsible for processing debris in the western suburbs, for the city area and eastern suburbs, a debris plant has been set up at Kalyan. Both plants combined have the capacity to process 600 metric tonnes of debris in a day. For the city and eastern suburbs area, the citizens can dial 800-202-6364 and register their demand in the daytime during weekdays.

UBT opposes Dahisar plant

Shiv Sena UBT former corporators Udesh Patekar and Sujata Patekar have opposed the Dahisar processing plant. “We are not against development, but the approach road to the plant is very narrow. If they are going to process 600 metric tonnes of debris daily, then the numbers of heavy vehicles will rise. There will also be an issue of dust,” said Sujata.