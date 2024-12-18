Breaking News
Mumbai: Retired banker couple lose life savings in 10-day ‘digital arrest’
Mumbai: Many new outstation trains but where to park them?
Worli: 19-year old food stall worker dies in a freak accident
Mumbai: Cops arrest main agent in baby-selling racket
Mumbai: BMC to prepare emergency plan in case Tulsi dam bursts
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Waste management project in Ambernath may get scrapped as BMC finds transporting garbage is too expensive

Waste management project in Ambernath may get scrapped as BMC finds transporting garbage is too expensive

Updated on: 18 December,2024 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

Says while citizens are opposed to its decision, transporting waste outside city is too expensive

Waste management project in Ambernath may get scrapped as BMC finds transporting garbage is too expensive

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Waste management project in Ambernath may get scrapped as BMC finds transporting garbage is too expensive
x
00:00

The BMC is thinking of scrapping its solid waste management project in Ambernath. As locals have strongly opposed the project and it is also working out to be too expensive to transport waste from Mumbai, the BMC will now focus on treating waste in the city itself.


A senior BMC official said that decades ago, it was decided that the civic body would set up a solid waste treatment plant at Ambernath’s Karvale village. Of the 52.10 hectares required, only 1.5 hectares was yet to be acquired. But villagers started opposing the project. So, the BMC is planning to scrap the project. “Currently, the city produces around 6,500 metric tonnes of waste daily. The figure used to be 9,500 metric tonnes before 2017. The quantity of waste has reduced owing to segregation at the source,” an official added. 


Now, the BMC has started a debris treatment plant, which is a major part of solid waste generated in the city. The waste-to-energy project at Deonar dumping ground is in progress, the official stated. “The treatment plant at Kanjurmarg is up and working. So, we don’t think we need extra land now,” the official said, adding, “We have not taken a final decision, but as per the current situation, we can rethink the Ambernath project.”


"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

ambernath brihanmumbai municipal corporation mumbai mumbai news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK