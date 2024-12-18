Says while citizens are opposed to its decision, transporting waste outside city is too expensive

Representation pic

Listen to this article Waste management project in Ambernath may get scrapped as BMC finds transporting garbage is too expensive x 00:00

The BMC is thinking of scrapping its solid waste management project in Ambernath. As locals have strongly opposed the project and it is also working out to be too expensive to transport waste from Mumbai, the BMC will now focus on treating waste in the city itself.

ADVERTISEMENT

A senior BMC official said that decades ago, it was decided that the civic body would set up a solid waste treatment plant at Ambernath’s Karvale village. Of the 52.10 hectares required, only 1.5 hectares was yet to be acquired. But villagers started opposing the project. So, the BMC is planning to scrap the project. “Currently, the city produces around 6,500 metric tonnes of waste daily. The figure used to be 9,500 metric tonnes before 2017. The quantity of waste has reduced owing to segregation at the source,” an official added.

Now, the BMC has started a debris treatment plant, which is a major part of solid waste generated in the city. The waste-to-energy project at Deonar dumping ground is in progress, the official stated. “The treatment plant at Kanjurmarg is up and working. So, we don’t think we need extra land now,” the official said, adding, “We have not taken a final decision, but as per the current situation, we can rethink the Ambernath project.”