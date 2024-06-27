Mumbai: BMC has another bright idea for domestic waste management

Pilot project will be conducted in D ward, encompassing Malabar Hill, Tardeo, and parts of Girgaon

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to initiate another experiment to separate domestic waste. This pilot project will be conducted in D ward, encompassing Malabar Hill, Tardeo, and parts of Girgaon.

Back in 2005, the BMC aimed to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation at the source. While they have succeeded in segregating waste from bulk users, the BMC is now turning its attention to domestic waste generators.

“We have invited tenders for a company that will assist us in developing ideas and implementing a waste segregation scheme at the source. This is a pilot project for the D Ward and the appointment will last for three months only,” said a BMC official.

“The company will also implement a waste tracking system to monitor waste generation at the society level. They will oversee daily waste monitoring and guide housekeeping teams to segregate organic waste into designated bins. Additionally, they will weigh the segregated bins and provide regular reports to the BMC ground teams,” an official added.

According to the BMC report, around 6,300 metric tons of waste are generated in the city daily. Out of that, 72.60 per cent of it is food waste, known as wet waste. “Treatment of wet waste is possible at a small level. We have several small plants for converting wet waste into compost.” said the official.

BMC will now develop two plants at Dahisar and Mulund. 600 metric tons of debris will be recycled every day at each plant. It will also help to reduce debris dumping as well as illegal dumping,” the official added.