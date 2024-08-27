Awareness programmes in Malabar Hill and Andheri West in Mumbai set to begin next month

Garbage littered on private land in Bandra West in Nov. 2023. File pic/Atul Kamble

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to slow down its approach towards bulk waste generators, focusing instead on public awareness campaigns in Malabar Hill and Andheri West.

Eight years ago, the BMC began strictly enforcing waste segregation rules for bulk generators producing 100 kg of waste daily. According to the solid waste management guidelines, wet waste must be treated on-site. This regulation is mandatory for colonies, commercial establishments covering over 20,000 square metres, bulk generators of more than 100 kg daily, and buildings constructed after 2009. While the BMC initially enforced these guidelines rigorously, implementation slowed during the pandemic.

A BMC official said, “We will conduct public awareness programmes on waste segregation, explaining how it benefits both the city and its residents. We will launch this programme in Malabar Hill and Andheri West. Treating wet waste at the source will help reduce the burden on dumping grounds. The program will begin next month.”

According to a BMC report, Mumbai generates approximately 6,300 metric tonnes of waste daily, with 72.60 per cent being wet waste, such as food scraps. “Treatment of wet waste is feasible on a small scale,” said the official. Additionally, the BMC plans to develop a recycling plant for debris treatment, as around 1,200 tonnes of debris are generated in the city daily.

6,300T

Quantity of waste generated by the city