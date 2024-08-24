The pipeline had burst on Friday afternoon at Gautam Nagar in Aarey Colony, Powai, causing a significant disruption to water supply in several areas

The repair works underway on Saturday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the repair of the 1800 mm diameter Tansa west water pipeline was successfully completed on Saturday evening.

The pipeline had burst on Friday afternoon at Gautam Nagar in Aarey Colony, Powai, causing a significant disruption to water supply in several areas.

The affected regions included Andheri East, Bandra Terminal area, parts of Dharavi, Powai, and Bhandup. The repair work involved around 75 people, including hydraulic engineer Purushotam Malwade from the BMC.

According to the civic officials, the team worked diligently to fix the pipeline and restore water supply to the affected areas and the residents can expect their water supply to be fully restored soon as the repairs have been completed.

Earlier on Friday the civic body had announced that one of the city's main water pipelines had burst in Powai.

The BMC had stated that the break occurred in Tansa's 1800 mm diameter pipeline near the Powai anchor block. The local civic body stated that the valves were immediately stopped to prevent waste of treated water.