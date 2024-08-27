Breaking News
Updated on: 27 August,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

From Aarey in Mumbai to Lonavla and Matheran, here is where you can treat yourself to a sighting of the rare karvi flower this year

7-year wonder flower blooms in Mumbai

Karvi’s most remarkable trait is its synchronised, large-scale flowering. Pic/Rajesh Sanap

Good news for nature enthusiasts in Mumbai: This year, they’ll have the chance to witness the rare bloom of the karvi plant, which flowers only once every seven years. Karvi typically blooms between August and October, depending on the region and climate. The karvi plant (Strobilanthes callosa) transforms hillsides with a stunning display of purple flowers. Its mass bloomings, occurring at such long intervals, make it a highly anticipated event.


Naturalist and wildlife researcher Rajesh Sanap said, “The karvi is special because it blooms en masse after nearly seven years. It's a magnificent sight, and seeing it in Mumbai is exceptional. I’ve been lucky to witness this phenomenon in Aarey, CEC (BNHS), SGNP, and other parts of Maharashtra, and I’m excited about this season."



To catch the karvi in bloom, visit Aarey Milk Colony, Film City, Sanjay Gandhi National Park, Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, Lonavala-Khandala, or Matheran. The flowers have already been spotted blooming this week in Aarey Milk Colony and Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary.

The karvi’s most remarkable trait is its synchronised, large-scale flowering. After years of dormancy, the plants burst into bloom simultaneously, covering the hills with vibrant hues. However, the flowers are short-lived, lasting only a few weeks before withering and leaving seeds to start the cycle again.

sanjay gandhi national park aarey colony mumbai mumbai news

