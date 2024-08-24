Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops press Aarey CEO to restore street lights

Mumbai: Cops press Aarey CEO to restore street lights

Updated on: 24 August,2024 07:10 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Ranjeet Jadhav | ranjeet.jadhav@mid-day.com

Following mid-day’s report, local cops have assured that they will once again urge the administration to address the safety concern

Locals in Aarey walk on the interior roads in the absence of street lamps. Pics/Anurag Ahire

In response to a recent mid-day report highlighting non-operational street lights across several locations on the internal roads of Aarey Milk Colony, local police officials have stated that they have repeatedly urged the Aarey administration to address the issue. The police have assured that they will once again press the administration to restore the street lights to ensure better safety and visibility in the area.


The Aarey police station conducts regular day and night patrolling in the Aarey Milk Colony. The police patrolling vehicles also visit the areas where there is less human activity.



Broken street lamp on the interior road of Aarey colonyBroken street lamp on the interior road of Aarey colony


Speaking to mid-day, Senior Police Inspector Jagdish Deshmukh of the Aarey Police Station said, “We regularly inform the Aarey CEO's office to repair the non-operational street lights. The administration has begun repairing the lights on the main Aarey road, and we will be urging them to also address the non-operational street lights on the internal roads.”

On Friday mid-day carried a story ‘Lack of internal lights puts Aarey women at risk’ which highlighted that despite ongoing concerns about women’s safety, the women living in Aarey Milk Colony are forced to risk their well-being by walking in complete darkness, as most of the internal roads in the area lack functional streetlights.

The colony which is spread across 16 square km has 28 tribal hamlets, cattle farm units, and slum pockets. Roughly over 50-60 thousand residents stay at Aarey Milk Colony. During mid-day’s visit to the area, we found that while the street lights on the main road are working those on the internal roads are not operational at most of the places.

This not only increases the chances of accidents for wild animals but also for pedestrians. The Aarey Milk Colony Chief Executive Officer (CEO) oversees the operation and maintenance of streetlights.

50-60K
No of people that live in Aarey

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

aarey colony mumbai mumbai news goregaon news

