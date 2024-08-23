Mumbai: Lack of internal lights puts Aarey women at risk

Locals have asked Aarey CEO to address issue as men, women are forced to walk in pitch darkness

Locals in Aarey walk on the internal roads in the complete absence of street lamps. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Despite ongoing concerns about women’s safety, the women living in Aarey Milk Colony are forced to risk their well-being by walking in complete darkness, as most of the internal roads in the area lack functional streetlights. This newspaper has repeatedly highlighted the lack of basic facilities in Aarey Milk Colony.

The colony which is spread across 16 square km has 28 tribal hamlets, cattle farm units, and slum pockets. Roughly over 50-60 thousand residents stay at Aarey Milk Colony. During mid-day’s visit to the area, we found that while the street lights on the main road are working those on the internal roads are not operational at the majority of the places.



Broken street lamp on the interior road of Aarey Milk Colony

On many such stretches, streetlights are also not working, which not only increases the chances of accidents for wild animals but also for pedestrians. The Aarey Milk Colony Chief Executive Officer (CEO) oversees the operation and maintenance of streetlights. A local requesting anonymity also alleged that some anti-social elements and drug addicts are stealing the copper wires that supplies electricity to the street lights.

Bharti Gusar a resident of Aarey Milk Colony said, “The issue of women’s safety is very important given the incidents that have been happening. On most of the internal roads the street lights are not operational because of which women and men have no option but to walk in pitch darkness. We hope authorities take note of this and repair the street lights as soon as possible.”



Locals say the non-illuminated streets also increase risk of human-animal accidents

Another female resident highlighted the dangers of non-illuminated roads and said that the lack of lighting makes it difficult to see what lies ahead, which increases the risk of human-animal conflicts too.

“It’s high time authorities act and immediately start the non-operational street lights on the internal roads before a crime is committed. At many places, the police have installed CCTV cameras and by using them the police should act against those who steal the copper wires that supply electricity for the street lights.” At the time of press, Aarey CEO Balasaheb Chaure was unavailable for comment.