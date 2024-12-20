Undeterred by Wednesday’s tragedy that killed 14 people, visitors stuck to their plans even as ferry operations resumed amid tight vigilance

Tourists continued to line up at Apollo Bunder for regular ferry services on Thursday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Listen to this article Elephanta boat tragedy: Undeterred by accident, tourists still flocking to Elephanta island x 00:00

Less than 24 hours after a ferry bound for Elephanta Island capsized following a collision with a naval speedboat, claiming 14 lives, tourist activity at Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India appeared unaffected. On Thursday morning, families with children, groups of friends, and even foreign tourists continued to line up for the regular ferry services, showing little visible sign of fear or hesitation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Port authorities and the Maharashtra Maritime Board kept a close watch as operations resumed, ensuring that all safety measures were being strictly enforced. While some visitors did voice concerns about safety measures, the rest had come with pre-planned itineraries and chose not to cancel, confident that the authorities would take necessary precautions.



Visitors onboard the ML Arzan

Onboard the ML Arzan, a tourist from Kolkata, identified as Raju Nath, was traveling with a relative. Asked if he was aware of the previous day’s tragedy involving a similar kind of ferry carrying passengers, Nath said “It’s part of the Mumbai experience. There are accidents everywhere, planes, trains and people still travel. If I have to die, I could die anywhere, even at home, it’s all part of life.”

Baby Panicker, a tourist from Navi Mumbai visiting Elephanta with her sister Nina, said they knew about the accident but decided not to alter their month-old plans. “The ferries are operational, and we didn’t see any reason to change our schedule,” she said.

Local workers and taxi drivers agreed the scene looked like any other day. Datta Bankar, a share-taxi driver who regularly ferries tourists from Churchgate to the Gateway of India, said, “It looks normal. The incident doesn’t seem to have scared anybody.” Sadiq Quereshi, who manages the entrance to the Apollo Bunder jetty, said there had been no noticeable drop in footfall.

Upon reaching Elephanta Island, the situation was similar. Stalls were open, and tourists crowded around as usual. “I don’t think there’s anything to be scared about. It wasn’t the ferry’s fault. The Navy boat collided with it. So why would the tourists fear,” said Mangalatai Palkar, who runs a small stall at the port.

Sharafat Mukadam, a ferry operator and Secretary of the Mumbai Jal Vahatuk and Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha, expressed confidence in the industry’s safety record. “This is the first such incident in about 40 years. There are accidents everywhere. We have always adhered to rules. If it weren’t for the passenger’s video, the blame might have fallen on us. Our ferries have a strict passenger limit, and we carry enough life jackets for everyone.”

Port authorities confirmed that ferry schedules remained intact. At least 65 ferries operate daily from Gateway of India to Mandwa, Elephanta, and along the harbour between 9 am and 4 pm, alongside 50 speedboats. Between 9 am and noon on Thursday, 16 boats departed for Elephanta.