As transporters equip their boats with brand new life jackets, passengers remain blase

A police officer ensures passengers wear life jackets on a ferry vessel off Apollo Bunder in Colaba, on Thursday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Elephanta boat tragedy: 15 hours after accident, Mid-Day finds not many passengers wanted life jackets

A day after a collision between a ferry vessel and a Navy craft off the Mumbai coast claimed 14 lives, the authorities on Thursday made it mandatory for all passengers and crew members to wear life jackets onboard boats leaving from the Gateway of India. The move was, however, met with resistance, with some passengers flat-out refusing to don the flotation devices, citing discomfort and the heat.

AMID the imposition of new safety measures, one detail stood out: most ferries were suddenly stocked with brand-new life jackets—some still with price tags attached or handed out in their original plastic wrapping, sparking questions as to why such basic precautions were not enforced earlier. While ferry operators at Apollo Bunder jetty had procured safety jackets, many passengers were arguing with the service provider over making it compulsory to wear the life jackets. In fact, those working on ferry vessels claimed that prior to the mishap, there had been cases where passengers started arguing when asked to wear jackets as a precautionary measure.

Tragic mishap

The abrupt emphasis on safety came after survivors of the previous day’s Neelkamal ferry disaster revealed a chilling truth: at the time of the incident, passengers were not wearing life jackets, and the ill-fated boat reportedly didn’t have enough life jackets. Allegations also emerged that the ferry had been carrying passengers beyond its permitted capacity.



Passengers on the ferry vessel ML Samreen 1 off Apollo Bunder in Colaba on Thursday: Life jackets on the ferry vessel ML Arzan, which appeared to be brand new. Pics/Dipti Singh

The tragic collision occurred on Wednesday when a Navy craft conducting engine trials struck the ferry vessel Neelkamal, which was transporting more than 110 passengers from the Gateway of India to Elephanta. The moment was captured by one of the passengers onboard the Neelkamal. In the wake of the incident, Captain C J Lepande, regional port officer of the Maharashtra Maritime Board, along with other port officials—including the port superintendent were stationed at Apollo Bunder since early Thursday morning. They conducted thorough inspections of each vessel, ensuring that every boat was adequately equipped with life jackets and complied with the safety guidelines.

“There hasn’t been an issue today [Thursday], but we need to streamline ferry operations,” Lepande told mid-day. “The unfortunate incident highlights the urgent need to enforce safety measures without compromise. Wearing life jackets must become a standard practice rather than the exception,” he added. “Our ferry can carry 85 passengers,” said a crew member of the ML Samreen 1. “Sometimes we would allow a few extra to board, but not anymore. We used to allow standing passengers onboard, but now we insist they take the next boat,” he added.

A crew member from the ferry vessel ML Arzan explained, “We’ve always had life jackets, but passengers rarely wanted to wear them, and we didn’t insist. Now we do. If they refuse, they won’t be allowed to board, we are making it clear.” Initially, some passengers resisted, citing discomfort in the heat and humidity. The crew, however, stood their ground, arguing with passengers and warning that the ferry wouldn’t depart unless everyone complied. “Tourists wear life jackets abroad, where boats don’t leave the dock until every passenger is wearing one,” the ML Arzan crew member added.

‘No dearth of life jackets’

Sharafat Mukadam, a ferry operator and secretary of the Mumbai Jal Vahatuk and Audyogik Sahakari Sanstha, said, “It’s not that life jackets weren’t available before, they’ve always been on the boats. The problem is that passengers simply didn’t want to wear them. Now, we have instructed all our crew members to hand out life jackets to every passenger and ensure that everyone wears one. Anyone who refuses will not be allowed on board.”

Asked about the life jackets appearing brand-new and unused, Mukadam said, “Every year, a few life jackets are replaced with new ones. We generally keep them covered in plastic, which is why they look unused.” Madhao Singh, a passenger returning from Elephanta, said, “I have visited Elephanta and Mandwa many times with friends and have always taken these ferries. This time, my uncle and his family are visiting Mumbai for the first time from Rajasthan, so we planned a trip to Elephanta. Previously, the ferry crew never handed out life jackets, but now they asked us to wear them, saying it was compulsory. My uncle felt uncomfortable, but they insisted he keep it on.”

“Life jackets have always been mandatory, and boat owners and operators have been instructed to strictly adhere to these safety guidelines without compromise,” said a port authority official at Apollo Bunder. “We have already directed the boat owners about this. They must ensure that every passenger on board is wearing a life jacket before departure," the officer said.