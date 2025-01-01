Breaking News
Updated on: 01 January,2025 01:17 PM IST  |  Mumbai

Maharashtra's Information and Technology Minister Adv. Ashish Shelar has announced the state’s plan to draft its first AI policy to position the state as a leader in AI development, aligning with the national AI mission.

File Pic

Maharashtra is set to take a bold step into the future of technology with the announcement of its plan to draft the state's very first Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy. The directive comes from the state's Information and Technology Minister, Adv. Ashish Shelar, who chaired a significant meeting on Tuesday at the Sahyadri Guest House. The meeting was attended by key officials from the IT Department, including IT Secretary Parrag Jaiin Nainutia, MahaIT Managing Director Jayshree Bhoj, and other senior officials from the concerned departments.


Adv. Shelar highlighted the critical role of AI in revolutionising industries, businesses, and governance, underscoring its potential to transform the way various sectors operate. Recognising this opportunity, he emphasised that Maharashtra must position itself as a leader in the emerging AI space.


"The era of AI technology has begun, and Maharashtra must seize the opportunity to emerge as a leader in this field," Shelar stated. "By harnessing AI, we can attract new industries, generate employment opportunities for our youth, and firmly establish Maharashtra as a key player on the global AI map."


The national government’s ambitious India AI Mission, launched earlier this year with a massive investment of Rs 10,372 crore, is a significant catalyst for this movement. The mission seeks to advance AI capabilities nationwide, with special allocations for initiatives such as the India AI Datasets Platform, Application Development, Graphic Processing Units (GPUs), and the India AI Innovation Centre, in addition to financing AI startups.

Shelar pointed out the importance of aligning Maharashtra’s AI objectives with the national strategy, ensuring the state plays a key role in the AI revolution.

The central government’s focus on building a robust database through the collection and aggregation of non-personal datasets, set to begin in January 2025, will be a pivotal element in the India AI Datasets Platform. This platform will enable seamless access for startups, companies, academic institutions, and researchers, facilitating the development of AI applications, interactions with language models, and offering specialised services.

Maharashtra, Shelar asserted, must work proactively to place itself at the forefront of India’s technological advancements while contributing to the nation’s ambition of becoming a global leader in AI technology. The state’s forthcoming AI policy aims to leverage this potential, ensuring it plays a pivotal role in the future of AI in India and across the globe.

ashish shelar maharashtra mumbai news Artificial Intelligence Technology

