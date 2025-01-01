Maharashtra's government has reshuffled eight senior IAS officers, assigning them new responsibilities in various key departments, including education, agriculture, fisheries, and minority development.

File Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra government reshuffles eight IAS officers in key roles x 00:00

The Maharashtra government has undertaken a significant reshuffle of its senior bureaucratic cadre by transferring eight Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers to new postings, PTI reports. This move, announced on Tuesday, places several officers in critical roles across departments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Among the key appointments, Ruchesh Jayvanshi has been assigned the position of Secretary in the Minority Development Department, marking a crucial shift in administrative responsibilities. Sachinchandra Pratap has been appointed as the Education Commissioner in Pune, where he will oversee education policies and initiatives.

Ravindra Binavade has been designated as Inspector General, Stamp Duty. His role will involve monitoring and regulating stamp duty collections, a significant source of revenue for the state. Meanwhile, Suraj Mandhre and Pradeep P have been posted as Commissioners in the Agriculture and Fisheries Departments, respectively, both of which are vital to Maharashtra’s rural economy and livelihood.

Prashant Narnavre has been appointed Secretary in the General Administration Department and will also serve as Special Investigation Officer, further strengthening administrative oversight. The School Education and Sports Department will now see Ranjit Singh Deol as its Principal Secretary, a role pivotal to shaping education and sports policies in the state.

Ashok Karanjkar has been named the Managing Director of the Maharashtra State Finance Corporation, an entity responsible for driving financial support for small and medium-sized enterprises within the state.

Maharashtra government transfers 10 more IAS officers

In a major reshuffle, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday transferred 10 senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, making it the third bureaucratic reshuffle in the last few days, reported the PTI.

Rajesh Kumar, who was the Additional Chief Secretary (ACS) of the Rural Development Department, is now the ACS of the Relief and Rehabilitation at the Mantralaya (state secretariat) in Mumbai. Anoop Kumar, the ACS of the Co-operation, Marketing and Textile Department, is now the ACS of the Agriculture Department. Rajagopal Devara, ACS and Development Commissioner of the Planning Department, has now been posted as the ACS of the Revenue, Registration and Stamps Department. Aseem Kumar Gupta, who was posted as the Principal Secretary of the Relief and Rehabilitation Department, has been given the role of Principal Secretary (1) of the Urban Development Department. Radhika Rastogi will now be the Principal Secretary (PS) of the Tourism Department. Sanjay Khandare has been transferred as the PS of the Water Supply and Sanitation Department. Eknath Dawale, who was earlier the PS of the Agriculture Department, is now the PS of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department. Saurabh Vijay, PS of the Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department, has been posted as the PS and Development Commissioner of the Planning Department. R S Jagtap is now the Deputy Director General of the Yashwantrao Chavan Academy Of Development Administration(YASHADA) in Pune. Jitendra Dudi, earlier the CEO of Sangli Zilla Parishad (ZP) Sangli, is now the Collector of Satara district. The decision comes days after the state government had on Friday ordered the transfer of 20 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, including Sujata Saunik, the wife of Chief Secretary Manoj Saunik, the PTI had earlier reported. A 1987 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer, Sujata Saunik, who was an additional chief secretary (ACS) in the general administration department (GAD), has been posted as ACS of the home department, according to the PTI. As per a government release, S V R Srinivas, a 1991 batch IAS officer who was heading the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), has now been posted as the officer on special duty (OSD) for the Mumbai's Dharavi Redevelopment Project, according to the PTI. (with PTI inputs)