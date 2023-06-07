Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appeals for calm amid tension in Kolhapur

In Kolhapur, the police on Wednesday allegedly used force to disperse a crowd that objected to alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image and an 'objectionable' audio message as social media status by some local persons

Amid tensions in Kolhapur, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday appealed for calm and said nobody should take law into their hands, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

"Anyone taking law into their hands will not be spared. I am in touch with the local administration, and necessary directives have been given. Welfare of the common man is our topmost priority," CM Eknath Shinde said, according to the PTI.

People should cooperate with the administration and maintain peace, the state chief minister added.

Earlier this week, police registered a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb during a procession in Ahmednagar district, a video of which had gone viral.

Meanwhile, Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said that statements of some politicians fearing a riot-like situation in the state and a section of people of a particular community glorifying Aurangzeb and Tipu Sultan cannot be a mere coincidence, reported the PTI on Wednesday.

Speaking to reporters in Navi Mumbai, Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, said the acts of glorifying Mughal emperor Aurangzeb will not be tolerated in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis further said that a probe would be conducted to identify the people who are instigating a section of youths.

Notably, police recently registered a case against four persons for allegedly carrying posters of Aurangzeb during a procession on Sunday.

In Kolhapur, a group of right-wing activists held a protest against the alleged use of Tipu Sultan's image along with an objectionable audio message as social media status by some people. Later, some people hurled stones, forcing police to use force against them, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, when asked about the rape and murder of a young woman at a hostel in Mumbai, Shinde said it was an unfortunate incident, and police were probing the case.

The culprit will be punished, he added.

(with PTI inputs)