Mumbai Police issues preventive orders for city, check what is prohibitory till July 7

An official said that It is a routine preventive order. It is issued on regular intervals by Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police on Wednesday issued preventive orders for the city. The order issued by the Mumbai Police said, considering the necessity for the preservation of public peace and public safety in Mumbai a preventive order was being issued.

The order was issued by Vishal Thakur, DCP (Operations), Mumbai.

An official said, "It is a routine preventive order. It is issued on regular intervals by Mumbai Police."

The preventive order said that the following acts throughout Mumbai were prohibited. The order will come into effect from 00.01 hours of 08/06/2023 to 24.00 hours on 07/07/2023,

The order said that the following acts are prohibited.

- Carrying of arms, cudgels, swords, spears, bludgeons, unlicensed guns, knives, sticks or lathis or any other article which is capable of being used for causing physical harm (violence), except for such firearms where license has been granted by this authority or where specific permission is sought for carriage of such arms from the competent authority,

- The carrying of any corrosive substance or explosives.

- The carrying, collection and preparation of stones or other missiles or instruments or means of casting or impelling missiles.

- The exhibition of persons or corpses or figures or effigies thereof,

- The public utterance of cries, singing of songs, playing of music,

- Delivery of harangues, the use of gestures or mimetic representations, and the preparation, exhibition or dissemination of pictures, symbols, placards or any other object or thing which may in the opinion of any police officer posted in Mumbai City, offend against decency or morality or undermine the security of or tend to overthrow the state.

The order further said that if any person goes armed with any such article or carries any corrosive substance or explosive or missile in contravention of such prohibition, he/she shall be liable to be disarmed or the corrosive substance or explosive or missile shall be liable to be seized from him/her by any police officer, and the article, corrosive substance, explosive or missile so seized shall be forfeited to the state government.

It further said, "This order will not be applicable to any person being in service or employment of any Government or Government Undertaking required by his superiors or by the nature of his duties, to carry weapons."

The order will also not be applicable to private security guards or gurkhas or Chowkidars etc., employed on watch-n-ward duties carrying lathis admeasuring in length not exceeding 3½ feet, the order said.

It said, notwithstanding the expiration of this order after the period hereinabove mentioned-

- Any investigation or legal proceedings may be instituted, continued or enforced.

- Any penalty, forfeiture or punishments incurred in respect of any contravention of this order may be imposed, as if this order had not expired.