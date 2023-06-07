The deceased girl, a resident of Nalasopara, was attending a wedding in the town with her parents on Monday evening, said a police official

Representational Pic

Listen to this article Maharashtra: Four-year-old crushed to death under reversing car x 00:00

A four-year-old girl was allegedly killed after being run over by a car that was reversing. The incident took place at Bhiwandi area in Thane district, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The girl, Alina Akram Mansuri, a resident of Nalasopara, was attending a wedding in the town with her parents on Monday evening, said a police official, according to the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The child was playing on the ground outside the venue when a car, while reversing, ran over her, he said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and no arrest has been made yet, the official said.

Meanwhile, A seven-year-old boy, who was cycling on a road in suburban Jogeshwari (West), died after he was knocked down by a water tanker, a police official said on Tuesday, the police said, according to the PTI.

The incident happened on Saturday when the boy was cycling on the S V Road without supervision of his family members, he said.

The victim's mother was at her workplace at the time of the accident. Apparently, neighbours told the boy not to cycle in the middle of the road, but he did not listen to them, said the official.

The boy suffered injures after being hit by the water tanker and was rushed to civic-run Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead by doctors, he said.

The water tanker driver, Mohanlal Ramdhaar Yadav (46), was arrested and booked under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, the official added, reported the PTI.

In an another incident on Monday, a woman and her three-year-old son were killed and three members of her family were grievously injured on Monday evening after their motorcycle was hit by another vehicle on Mumbai -Ahmedabad highway in Maharashtra's Palghar district, a police official told the PTI.

The deceased have been identified as Keru Daval (40) and toddler Jaivik, while those injured are her husband and two other children, Palghar's Kasa police station official said.

"The accident took place at Vivalevadi bridge near Charoti at 5:45pm. The family hails from Sativali and was headed to Dahanu," he said.

(with PTI inputs)