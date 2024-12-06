The protest saw several leaders from some of the INDIA bloc parties marching, holding a copy of the Constitution and raising slogans against industrialist Gautam Adani

Several Opposition MPs led by the Congress on Friday held a protest march inside the Parliament complex on the Adani issue, wearing black masks that read "Modi Adani bhai bhai".

The protest saw several leaders from some of the INDIA bloc parties marching, holding a copy of the Constitution and raising slogans against industrialist Gautam Adani.

RJD, JMM and left parties' MPs were among those who joined the protest.

TMC and Samajwadi Party, which did not participate in the demonstration, have so far stayed away from any such denunciation of Adani. The decision has been seen by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as a "division" in the opposition bloc.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the newly elected MP from Wayanad, were among those present in the march.

Priyanka later alleged that the government was scared of holding a discussion on the Adani issue and wondered why was it so.

The Congress and several other opposition parties have been demanding a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the Adani Group, following the indictment of Adani and other company officials in a US court.

The Congress has said Adani's indictment "vindicates" its demand for a JPC probe into the various "scams" involving the billionaire industrialist's conglomerate.

Rahul Gandhi has also sought Adani's arrest.

The Adani Group has dismissed all allegations as "baseless".

Congress MP KC Venugopal said that the "constitutional right" has been violated here for Adani.

"It is B. R. Ambedkar's death anniversary, the person who gave the Constitution of India. The constitutional right has been violated here for Adani. We are doing a symbolic protest. Whenever the name of Adani comes, the government of India wants to divert the issue. Let them divert the issue, we will continue our protests," Venugopal said wearing a mask that mentioned, "Modi Adani, Bhai Bhai," reported ANI.

Congress MP Manickam Tagore once again raised the allegations made by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey against the Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi.

"We all know that sleeper cells of Adani are getting activated in the Parliament. We know that to divert attention from the Adani issue, different people are placed. Congress has turned to Speaker and has demanded that such defamatory language must not be allowed in the Parliament and action must be taken against members who are using defamatory language," he said, reported ANI.

Both houses faced brief sessions in the past week following a ruckus amid the opposition's demand to discuss Adani indictment.

The Adani Group has denied the allegations made by the US Department of Justice and the US Securities and Exchange Commission against directors of Adani Green. While the BJP said the law will take its course and slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)