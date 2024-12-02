Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Amid Parliament session Rahul Gandhi skips court appearance in defamation case filed by Savarkars kin

Amid Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi skips court appearance in defamation case filed by Savarkar's kin

Updated on: 02 December,2024 07:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Gandhi's lawyer said his client had sought exemption from appearance owing to the ongoing session of Parliament, adding the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha would be present in court on January10

Amid Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi skips court appearance in defamation case filed by Savarkar's kin

Rahul Gandhi held a meeting with the leaders of INDIA bloc in Parliament House, Delhi, on Monday. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Amid Parliament session, Rahul Gandhi skips court appearance in defamation case filed by Savarkar's kin
x
00:00

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, skipped the hearing in a Pune court on Monday in connection with a defamation complaint filed against him by the grandnephew of freedom fighter VD Savarkar.


According to news agency PTI, Rahul Gandhi's lawyer Milind Pawar said his client sought exemption from appearance due to the ongoing Winter Session of the Parliament, adding the Congress leader would be present in the court on January 10.


Savarkar's grandnephew Satyaki had filed a complaint in a Pune court claiming Rahul Gandhi, in his speech in London in March 2023, stated that the Hindutva ideologue had written in a book that he and five to six of his friends once beat up a Muslim man and felt happy about it.


As per the plea, Savarkar has not written this anywhere, PTI reported.

After Satyaki filed the case, the court asked the police to investigate the allegations and file a report. The Vishrambaug Police in Pune, following an inquiry, submitted that there is prima facie truth in Satyaki's complaint.

On November 18, a special court for Members of Parliament (MP)/Members of Legislative Assembly (MLA) of Joint Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate (First Class) Amol Shinde issued an order directing Gandhi to appear before the court on Monday, PTI reported.

Advocate Sangram Kolhatkar, who is representing Satyaki, urged the court to issue a non-bailable warrant against Rahul Gandhi as he had failed to appear on three occasions.

He argued that it was contempt of court as the Congress lawmaker failed to appear despite receiving summons.

Accordingly, action is sought against Rahul Gandhi under section 174 (non-attendance in obedience to an order from a public servant) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Later, Kolhatkar told reporters that if the Leader of Opposition failed to appear in court on January 10, a non bailable warrant will be issued against him.

Kolhatkar also presented a couple of news cuttings pertaining to a speech made by Rahul Gandhi on November 26 in which the latter had made similar comments against Savarkar.

He asked the court to refrain the lawmaker from making any comments against Savarkar, following which Judge Shinde directed advocate Pawar to ask his client to not make such remarks.

On October 4, the court had asked Gandhi to be present in person 19 days later.

He, however, failed to do so and his lawyer told the court that he had not received the summons.

On November 18, Pawar told the court that his client needs time as he was busy in campaigning for Maharashtra and Jharkhand polls. The court then asked Rahul Gandhi to appear on December 2.

On Monday, Judge Shinde kept the matter for hearing on January 10, when Gandhi is expected to be present in the court. 

(With PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

rahul gandhi Swatantra Veer Savarkar pune national news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK