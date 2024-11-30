Rahul hit out at PM Modi at a joint public meeting at Mukkam in Kerala with his sister and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi who is visiting the Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency for the first time after her huge maiden electoral victory from there

Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka at Mukkam in Kerala, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Saturday criticised Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, accusing him of showing "bias" towards industrialist Gautam Adani and failing to provide adequate support to the victims of landslides in Wayanad.

According to news agency PTI, while speaking at a joint public meeting in Mukkam in Kerala alongside his sister and Congress lawmaker Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul alleged that PM Modi was treating Adani preferentially despite his indictment in the United States. Priyanka, who is visiting the Wayanad Lok Sabha Constituency for the first time since her resounding bypoll victory, accompanied her brother at the event.

Rahul claimed that the actions of PM Modi contradicted the constitutional principle of equality. "PM Modi says it does not matter if Adani has been indicted in the US and called a criminal there, in India we will not indict him," he said.

According to PTI, he further accused PM Modi of neglecting the people of Wayanad, alleging that the region’s landslide victims had not received the assistance they were entitled to. "This is the atmosphere in which we are operating. It is the feelings that people have toward us that gives us confidence and protects us," he remarked.

After paying tribute to the landslide victims, Rahul reaffirmed his party’s solidarity with those who had lost loved ones, homes, or property in the disaster. "Unfortunately, we are not in government and therefore, we cannot do what a government can do. So, I told my sister and (AICC general secretary) K C Venugopal that every member of the Congress and the UDF should put pressure on the government of Kerala to help the victims of the landslides," he said.

Rahul also praised Priyanka’s electoral success in Wayanad, stating that it reflected the trust and faith of the people in their representation, reported PTI. "The fight is to protect the Constitution which says everyone should be treated equally," he added, expressing confidence that the Congress-led opposition would ultimately defeat the BJP's "arrogant" and allegedly divisive ideology.

Offering advice to his sister, Rahul said, "In whatever decision she takes, the guide should be the people of Wayanad, as true knowledge always resides with the public. I am sure she already knows all this. I am sure she is going to go to all of you and hear your problems and understand what is making you happy or afraid."

He also assured the gathering of his continued commitment to Wayanad, declaring himself their "unofficial MP" while Priyanka holds the official position. "So, I am always there for you. It was an honour for me to be your representative in Parliament," he said.

Priyanka achieved her maiden electoral victory in the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll with a record margin of 4,10,931 votes, surpassing the lead her brother Rahul secured when he won the constituency during the general elections earlier this year.

(With PTI inputs)