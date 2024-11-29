MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal noted that the 'multifaceted partnership' between India and the US is built over years of perseverance, togetherness, mutual respect and commitment by both sides and the remarks are 'not in keeping with warm and friendly ties'

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday called Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi's remarks on Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi as "unfortunate," adding that it does not represent the position of the government.

The development comes after Gandhi took a jibe at PM Modi during a poll rally in Amravati on November 16 and said he is also "losing his memory" like United States (US) President Joe Biden. The statements had received criticism from Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari as well as members of the medical fraternity.

According to news agency ANI, Randhir Jaiswal, the MEA spokesperson, during a weekly press briefing on Friday, stated, "India shares a multifaceted partnership with the United States, and this partnership has been built over years of perseverance, togetherness, mutual respect and commitment by both sides. We see such reports as remarks as unfortunate, and they're not in keeping with warm and friendly ties with the United States and do not represent the position of the government of India."

When asked about the latest development over patrolling on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Jaiswal said it is "under progress."

"We have said earlier, we have been working on it. It is under progress," he said, according to ANI.

Earlier, the armed forces of India and China agreed to carry out one coordinated patrol every week in the Demchok and Depsang areas in the eastern Ladakh sector and have already completed one round of patrolling there.

The two sides had started coordinated patrols in the first week of the month after completing disengagement in both Demchok and Depsang in the last week of October.

In each area, one patrol would be carried out by Indian troops and one patrol would be done by the Chinese troops, defence sources told ANI.

India and China reached the agreement for the disengagement along the Line of Actual Control following multiple rounds of talks at political, diplomatic and military levels.

Relations between India and China have witnessed tensions after a violent clash occurred in the Galwan Valley in June 2020, causing the most serious military conflict between the two nations in decades.

