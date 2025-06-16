Ali Fazal celebrates 12 years of release of ‘Fukrey’ with unseen pictures

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the film’s shoot. The pictures show him enjoying the company of his co-actors, and producers of the film

Picture Courtesy/Ali Fazal's Instagram account

Actor Ali Fazal, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Metro... In Dino’, is celebrating 12 years of the first part of his cult-comedy franchise ‘Fukrey’.

Ali Fazal celebrates 12 years of Fukrey

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of BTS pictures from the film’s shoot. The pictures show him enjoying the company of his co-actors, and producers of the film.

He wrote in the caption, “12 years ago we blasted out into the scene. Thank you to the team of @excelmovies and ofcourse @ritesh_sid & @faroutakhtar for championing a bunch of whackos like us… on a film like this.. to many more place holders in history. To @mriglamba : I owe you big. More than just for ‘Fukrey’”.

‘Fukrey’, which had a poor opening at the box-office, slowly picked the momentum, and reached its audience in no time. The film franchise boasts a binge worthy narrative across its parts, and is an addition in the case studies of Hindi cinema about films that saw poor opening at the box-office but went on to become cult classics.

Richa Chadha wishes Ali Fazal on Father's Day

Ali went on to marry Richa Chadha, with whom he shared the screen for the first time in ‘Fukrey’. The couple were recently blessed with a baby girl.\

Sharing a string of heart-melting images of Ali performing his daddy duties for their little bundle of joy on her official Instagram account, Richa wrote, "You’re acing it so far! And you better, you’ll become a reference point for men… so no pressure ! But well done @alifazal9 ! Happy first Father’s Day to you!"

Richa also wished team 'Fukrey' on completing 12 years of release.

Her post went on to read, "And happy 12 years of Fukrey to everyone as well. That’s my dad, who doesn’t like being ‘outed’ as my dad. Father’s Day, like many other man-made festivals is a marketing marvel originating in America. Chalega, hum gift nahi denge. Ok ? Pita ji diwas."

Ali Fazal's work front

The actor was last seen in the film Thug Life directed by Mani Ratnam. He will next be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu. The movie also stars Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Konkona Sensharma, and more.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

