Revisiting Qaisar-ul-Jafri’s ghazal with the instant hit Zamaana lage, singer Shashwat Singh hopes the new generation is introduced to more of such enduring works

Shashwat Singh. Pics/AFP, Instagram

Listen to this article Shashwat Singh: 'With Zamaana lage, I was told to Google the lyrics' x 00:00

Zamaana lage is not the first time Shashwat Singh has delivered a hit song. But it’s the first time that the singer has turned an ardent fan of his own track. “There is no melody in my head other than Zamaana lage. I wake up with the song in my head every morning,” he grins. Well, he is not alone. The song, composed by Pritam and sung by Shashwat and Arijit Singh, for Metro... In Dino has become an instant hit. mid-day caught up with the man of the moment to understand how a song, based on Qaisar-ul-Jafri’s ghazal Tumhare sheher ka mausam, found its way into a 2025 film and our hearts.

Excerpts from the interview:

Take us back to the making of Zamaana lage.

Whenever there is a song, Pritamda calls me, and I record for the presentation that he is supposed to make to the director and the producers. That’s how my voice got locked for Metro… In Dino from the first day. The makers got into the habit of listening to the song in my voice. We did many recording sessions and different versions of the song. So, I was completely immersed in the track by the time we recorded the final take. The best part was when I was told, ‘Aapka gaana jaa raha hai. Be ready for the song launch.’

A still from Metro... In Dino

Often, Pritam creates many versions of a song with different voices. How do you view this concept?

It’s great for listeners who might be fans of different singers, as they get their personal favourite versions. Where Metro is concerned, all of us — Papon, Arijit, others, and I — have worked hard as a team. So, it’s only fair if all our versions come out. In the long run though, this creates confusion for listeners.

Considering the song is inspired by a ghazal, were you conscious about singing it?

Usually, the song lyrics are sent to us on WhatsApp. With Zamaana lage, I was told to Google the lyrics. That’s when I realised that it was [a ghazal]. The lyrics were so intense and deep. I’m happy that after a long time, the new generation is introduced to authentic poetry. Through this, there will be an increased importance of old literature, which will be written in a new style. I’m happy to be a part of this change.

(L to R) Pritam with Anurag Basu

What’s a unique aspect of working with Pritam?

His leadership! He has created a safe environment for all of us to express our views about everything — from music to geopolitics. He is an approachable person. A leader should be approachable.

A big change since the 1990s to now is over-reliance on one specific singer. Earlier, there used to be a bouquet of artistes. Today, it’s almost as if production houses and music labels choose Arijit Singh for every song simply because his voice works. How do you feel about it?

It’s a matter of market force. Arijit is loved by people; I love him too. People want to hear his voice and they keep asking for more. So, there are more songs. Big businesses want return on investment.

That said, Anuragda [Basu] and Pritamda are still giving chances to people like me, Dev Negi, and many other singers. If a listener wants to listen to songs [in other voices], they can do that. The day they ask, openly and loudly, for a super hit song to be rendered in different voices, it will automatically [be made] because people in the business will notice [the want].

Making music with the Maestro

AR Rahman

Shashwat Singh recently collaborated with AR Rahman on the song, Sugar baby, in Thug Life. He holds the experience close to his heart. “I had about four lines in the song. All Rahman sir told me was, ‘It’s less, but it’s important. So, do it nicely.’ The sessions with him are amazing because he tells you beautiful things. Once, he told me, ‘When you go behind the mic, your listeners should feel healed by your voice.’ I have always followed that advice.”