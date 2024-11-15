During a rally at Hingoli, Amit Shah also said that Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times and her 'Rahul plane' will crash for the 21st time in Maharashtra elections

Pic/Screengrab from X

Listen to this article Amit Shah to Uddhav: If you have the courage, get Rahul to praise Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb x 00:00

Union Minister Amit Shah on Friday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to speak "nicely" about freedom fighter Veer Savarkar and Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Uddhav ji, if you have the courage, get Rahul Baba to speak two good words about Veer Savarkar and Balasaheb," Amit Shah said, addressing a rally at Hingoli in Maharashtra ahead of the November 20 state assembly elections.

"Rahul Baba's Congress party has passed a resolution in Kashmir to bring back Article 370. Rahul Baba, listen carefully, not only you but even your fourth generation cannot bring back Article 370," the Union Home Minister said, adding that in the Haryana Assembly elections, Rahul Gandhi had said with confidence that his party had won.

"So much arrogance in a democracy. Look at the results; Congress was wiped out in Haryana and BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) formed the government," said Amit Shah.

The senior BJP leader said Sonia Gandhi tried to launch her son 20 times. Her 'Rahul plane' is going to crash for the 21st time in Maharashtra elections, he added.

Maharashtra polls will decide whether the state follows the path of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar or the path of Aurangzeb, Shah said.

The BJP-led Mahayuti has chosen the path of Shivaji Maharaj and Veer Savarkar, while the Maha Vikas Aghadi people are the Aurangzeb fan club, he added.

"For 70 years, Congress obstructed the construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya, but Modi ji built it," the minister further stated.

"In Karnataka, the Wakf Board has declared villages, temples, farmers' lands and people's houses as wakf properties. We have brought a bill to amend the Waqf Act, but Sharad Pawar and Company is opposing this bill. You can oppose it as much as you want, but the Modi government will change the Waqf Act with full force," Shah said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.