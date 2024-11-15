The AAP leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi meted out a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra by shifting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore from the state to neighbouring Gujarat, and said this was a big issue on people's minds

Sanjay Singh. File Pic

Maharashtra elections 2024: People will defeat BJP's language of hate, says AAP leader Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday said that the people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate used by the BJP in the run-up to the Maharashtra elections 2024, reported news agency PTI.

Singh is in Nagpur to campaign for Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) candidates.

Talking to reporters at Nagpur airport, the AAP leader claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi meted out a step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra by shifting investments worth Rs 2 lakh crore from the state to neighbouring Gujarat, and said this was a big issue on people's minds.

"The people of Maharashtra will defeat the language of hate being used (by the BJP) in the elections here," he said and expressed confidence that the MVA will win the polls with a huge majority, reported PTI.

The Aam Aadmi Party is a member of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Giving a fresh spin on the saffron party's slogan, "batenge toh katenge", Singh said, "Na batiye, na katiye, milke BJP ko rapatiye (don't get divided, don't perish, together ensure the BJP's fall)," reported PTI.

A few BJP leaders have been using the slogan "batenge toh katenge" (we will perish if we are divided) in campaigns for the November 20 state elections, inviting criticism from opposition parties.

"This has been country's history, see nothing wrong in it": Devendra Fadnavis backs CM Yogi's 'Batenge toh Katenge' slogan

As the Maharashtra elections 2024 inches closer there has been a huge debate on UP CM Yogi Adityanath's slogan of 'Batenge to Katenge' calling for Hindu unity. While some members of the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance have voiced their reservations, state Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he does not see anything wrong in the slogan, stating that this has been the history of our country.

"I don't see anything wrong in Yogi ji's slogans. Look at the history of this country. Jab Jab bate hai tab gulam bane hai. Whenever this country was divided into castes, states, divided into communities society we became slaves. The country was also divided, and so were the people. That's why if we divide, we will cut. This is the history of this country," Fadnavis told ANI.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)