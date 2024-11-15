The All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra announced upcoming rallies for Rahul Gandhi in Chandrapur and Amravati on Saturday, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scheduled to appear in Shirdi and Kolhapur. Priyanka will also address gatherings in Gadchiroli and lead a roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that Rahul Gandhi's election rallies in Maharashtra are drawing large crowds, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's events are failing to garner interest, reported news agency PTI.

Speaking at a press conference in Mumbai, Chennithala criticised Modi's rally on Thursday at Shivaji Park, stating, "There were empty chairs everywhere at Shivaji Park. This proves that he (the prime minister) lies so much, and people don't want to listen."

The All India Congress Committee in-charge of Maharashtra announced upcoming rallies for Rahul Gandhi in Chimur (Chandrapur) and Dhamangaon (Amravati) on Saturday, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra scheduled to appear in Shirdi and Kolhapur. Priyanka will also address gatherings in Gadchiroli and lead a roadshow in Nagpur on Sunday.

For the November 20 Maharashtra assembly election, the opposition MVA alliance, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), is set to challenge the BJP-led Mahayuti coalition.

Chennithala questioned the BJP's reluctance to conduct a caste census, an initiative strongly supported by Rahul Gandhi, saying the exercise will happen in the country and will show the injustice meted out to Dalits, OBCs and Adivasis, stated PTI

He highlighted issues of inflation, public unrest, and unemployment, predicting a clear majority for the MVA and a "wave for power change."

Chennithala also asserted that the MVA will get a clear majority in the election and that there is a wave for a power change in the poll-bound state.

He also criticised the BJP for its slogans "batenge toh katenge" (we will perish if we are divided) and "ek hain to safe hain". The Congress leader criticised the BJP's campaign slogans, accusing the party of divisive tactics.

"It is the BJP that is dividing people. There is no unanimity among Mahayuti allies," he added.

He dismissed allegations by BJP leader Ashok Chavan against the Congress, stating, "The party gave him all posts. How can it finish him? It is Chavan who ditched the Congress."

Chennithala concluded by pointing out past criticisms by PM Modi against current allies, including accusations of corruption against NCP's Ajit Pawar and disparaging remarks about Chavan.

(With inputs from PTI)