Yogi Adityanath, the CM of Uttar Pradesh, came up with the slogan, which called for Hindu unity, but opposition parties have strongly denounced it

Using the slogan "Batenge to Katenge," Union Minister Nitin Gadkari participated in the discussion of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's strong appeal for Hindu unity on Friday. According to the Union Minister, the public should not misunderstand the phrase and should instead band together to fight adversaries and terrorists.

Speaking to ANI, Gadkari said "Our methods of worship might be different, while some go to temples, some go to mosques and churches, but in the end, we are all Indians. We should not interpret a different meaning of 'batenge to katenge' and rather stand united against terrorism and enemies of the country. All Indians should unite, this is not an attempt to divide them. People are sadly deriving different meanings from the slogan."

Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, came up with the slogan, which called for Hindu unity, but opposition parties have strongly denounced it, claiming it has communal overtones.

Further talking about the upcoming Maharashtra Elections 2024, Gadkari showed confidence and said that Mahayuti's alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP would win by a decisive majority, ANI reported.

"The Mahayuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP is going to win in Maharashtra by a decisive majority. I am confident. I think we will benefit from this alliance. I don't think the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) will win considering the different environment in Lok Sabha this time. Their views are not matching and it is common during elections," Gadkari said.

Speaking about the possible CM for the Mahayuti government, Gadkari said that the party's high command and representatives elected following the elections would choose their leader.

"This election is being held under the leadership of Eknath Shinde, Ajit Pawar and Devendra Fadnavis. All three- and the party high command and the representatives elected after the election will choose their leaders. The top leadership of the party will decide,' he said.

The campaigning for the 288 assembly seats of Maharashtra has intensified, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) are making utmost efforts to impress the electorate.

Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held on November 20, vote counting will be held on November 23, ANI reported.

(With inputs from ANI)