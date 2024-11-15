Breaking News
Updated on: 15 November,2024 08:16 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Chavan also said he doesn’t attach much importance to the “vote jihad-dharma yuddha” rhetoric, as the BJP and ruling Mahayuti’s policy is the development of the country and Maharashtra

BJP leader Ashok Chavan with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an election rally in Nanded on November 9. Pic/PTI

BJP MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan has said the slogan “batenge to katenge” is not in good taste and is irrelevant, and the people will not appreciate it. Chavan also said he doesn’t attach much importance to the “vote jihad-dharma yuddha” rhetoric, as the BJP and ruling Mahayuti’s policy is the development of the country and Maharashtra.


Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Yogi Adityanath has been raising the slogan of “batenge to katenge” (divided we fall) in his rallies ahead of the November 20 Maharashtra assembly polls. Asked about it, Chavan said, “There is no relevance of this [slogan]. Slogans are given during election time. This particular slogan is not in good taste and I don’t think people will appreciate it. Personally speaking, I am not in favour of such slogans.”


“Every political functionary has to take a decision after a lot of thinking. We also have to see that nobody’s sentiments are hurt,” the BJP leader added, while speaking at Ardhapur in Nanded during his election campaign for Mahayuti. Asked if the poll campaign was drifting away from the issue of development amid the “vote jihad-dharma yuddha” narrative, Chavan said the Mahayuti and BJP’s policy was Viksit Bharat and Viksit Maharashtra, as spelt out by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.


“I don’t give much importance [to vote jihad rhetoric]. Personally speaking, development is my only agenda. Therefore, people appreciate my stand despite me changing the party,” said the parliamentarian, who joined the BJP in February this year after a long association with the Congress.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

