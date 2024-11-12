Days after the Congress chief criticised the seer-turned-politician on his saffron attire and 'Batenge to Katenge' slogan, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a strong counterattack at a poll rally in Maharashtra

Pic/X

Listen to this article Congress chief's mother, sister had died in Razakar attack but he keeps mum for vote bank: Yogi Adityanath in Maharashtra x 00:00

Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister (CM) Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday claimed that Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge deliberately remains silent on the tragic death of his mother and sister — who were killed in an attack by Razakars — as he feared losing Muslim votes.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to news agency PTI, days after Kharge criticised the seer-turned-politician on his saffron attire and "Batenge to katenge" slogan, Adityanath launched a strong counterattack at a poll rally in Amravati while campaigning for the Maharashtra polls.

He accused the veteran politician of suppressing these painful personal memories for political expediency and alleged that Congress ignores historical atrocities for the sake of vote bank politics.

Kharge has conveniently forgotten the history of the Razakars under the Nizam of Hyderabad despite the personal loss he had suffered, said Adityanath.

"(Mallikarjun) Kharge's village, Varawatti, was also burned down by Razakars, and his mother, aunt, and sister died in the attacks," the UP CM stated during the rally.

According to PTI, he also alleged that Kharge was suppressing this truth because he feared losing Muslim votes if he spoke about the atrocities committed by the Nizam's forces.

'Congress compromised with Muslim League in 1946'

"The Congress is trying to reject history and Kharge has conveniently forgotten what happened to his family, just for vote bank politics," the UP CM said.

The Razakars was a paramilitary force that operated in the erstwhile princely state of Hyderabad. The force had a primary objective of maintaining the rule of the Muslim Nizams of Hyderabad and preventing the accession of the state to India.

During his rally in Maharashtra, the UP CM further alleged that the historical leadership of the Congress compromised with the Muslim League in 1946, resulting in the division of India and the killing of Hindus.

"When the Nizam realised during the freedom movement that he could not remain independent, he resorted to killing Hindus," said Adityanath, further claiming that Dr BR Ambedkar, who framed the Constitution, had advised Hindus and Scheduled Castes to move to Maharashtra for their safety [from the Nizam-ruled territory].

According to PTI, Adityanath also warned against divisions within the country. "If you are divided, your daughters will become unsafe, temples will be attacked, and communities will be targeted. This is the reality of what happens when you are not united," Adityanath said while drawing a parallel with the "rise of instances of love and land jihad in Maharashtra" and blaming the earlier Congress governments.

During a poll rally in Maharashtra, Kharge had said, "Many leaders live in the guise of sadhus and have now become politicians" in a veiled attack on Adityanath.

"On the one hand, you wear gerua (saffron) clothes, and on the other hand, you say 'Batoge to katoge'. I would say to the BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party), either wear white clothes or if you are a sanyasi, wear gerua clothes, but then get out of politics," Kharge had said.

(With PTI inputs)